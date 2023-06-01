Arrowheadlines: Signing Julio Jones would make sense for the Chiefs

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs A move to the Chiefs makes perfect sense for both parties. Jones joins the defending champions and Super Bowl favorites while Kansas City gets some depth and proven post-season success on the roster. The Chiefs are putting a lot of trust in KaDarious Toney to be the established WR1, and he has missed a lot of time to start his NFL career between here and New York. Jones would be a large presence on the outside and exactly what the Chiefs’ offense is missing.

PFF Cornerback Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 NFL season | PFF

24. TRENT MCDUFFIE, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS The Sauce Gardner grading curve ruined all other rookies by contract, but fellow first-round rookie Trent McDuffie was excellent for the Chiefs after he got back in the starting lineup. McDuffie was immediately thrown into difficult assignments in the Chiefs’ defense and allowed just 10.1 yards per reception all year. 25. TYSON CAMPBELL, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS After a rookie year of struggles, Campbell had a huge second season, earning an 80.7 PFF coverage grade — more than 20 grading points better than his 2021 mark. Campbell allowed just 9.7 yards per reception and an 86.0 passer rating into his coverage. 26. L’JARIUS SNEED, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Sneed has been the Chiefs’ best cornerback since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2020, though he may need to make way now for Trent McDuffie. Sneed has played outside and in the slot for Kansas City and notched more than 40 defensive stops in each of the past two seasons, including the playoffs.

2023 NFL free agent matchmaker: DeAndre Hopkins to AFC contender, Packers get backup for Jordan Love, and more | CBS Sports

DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs Kansas City doesn’t have as much money to offer as, say, the Panthers or Patriots. But if Hopkins is serious about lining up with a star QB for a title run, well, this is the place to be. It helps that the Chiefs could use a proven outside target to plug in alongside gadget types like Kadarius Toney. Imagine opponents trying to cover both Hopkins and Travis Kelce over the middle.

7 Post-June 1 Moves That NFL Teams Should Make Before Training Camp | Bleacher Report

Saints Sign DE Frank Clark Clearly, the New Orleans Saints value pass-rushers. Since 2018, they’ve selected Marcus Davenport—trading up for him—Payton Turner and Isaiah Foskey in the first two rounds of their drafts. Unfortunately for them, they haven’t seen enough production out of the first two players, who were Day 1 picks. While Foskey could make an impact in his rookie season, the Saints should add an established veteran to line up opposite Cameron Jordan, who’s going into his age-34 term. At 29 years old, Frank Clark is on the back end of his prime years, but he could help a pass rush and make plays in the backfield.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers blames Packers’ Brian Gutekunst for split; QB’s agent tried to have GM fired, per report | CBS Sports

Early in the 2021 offseason, when Rodgers first teased a potential retirement or departure from the Packers, Dunn called Packers president Mark Murphy requesting that Green Bay either fire Gutekunst or trade Rodgers, per Matt Schneidman. The Packers had reportedly attempted to “protect the relationship” between Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur by telling him the decision to trade up and draft Jordan Love, the Packers’ current QB, was strictly that of Gutekunst. Rodgers didn’t buy the explanation — “They all signed off on it,” he told The Athletic — but proceeded to suit up for the Packers and win a second straight NFL MVP in 2021. But he didn’t deny the suggestion that Dunn demanded Gutekunst be fired, deferring to his agent, who did not respond to The Athletic’s request for comment.

Bill Belichick: Patriots have ‘moved on’ after loss of two OTAs for offseason violation | NFL.com

Belichick took responsibility for the loss of practices on May 25 and May 30 and expressed a desire to put it behind him. “The whole situation is in the past,” Belichick told reporters. “It’s resolved and we’ve moved on.” The Patriots were reportedly penalized because of coaches’ scheduling that resulted in players spending more time at the facility than allowed, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported last week. In addition, Belichick was also fined $50,000, per Reiss.

The Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco used big hits and strong finishes to jump-start his career

Finishing runs The Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars was the first game in which Pacheco served as the feature back — and despite an early fumble, he pounded his way to 82 yards on just 16 carries, averaging 5.1 yards a touch.

A good example of a RB making his OL right. 52+65 working a double, but 52 comes off to go backside, and 65 works too far outside and slips off the DT. Reading the play, Pacheco makes one cut and blows past the penetration also reading a good block by 83 at the second level. pic.twitter.com/2i9cFejBt7 — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) May 24, 2023

Pacheco makes a good read on this zone running play. He cuts outside to avoid a defensive tackle and force a linebacker to hesitate. With the middle linebacker frozen in place, Pacheco takes off. As defenders close in on him, he has a couple of options: continue to cut and weave (and possibly bounce the run to the outside again) or be the aggressor.

Really excited for the students that’ll get to be apart of this. Loads of great content both in the three week curriculum and on campus with guests speakers to talk to the students.



Limited availability this year but plan on growing and expanding this rapidly to increase access… pic.twitter.com/NKgUgbYcnS — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) May 31, 2023

