Chiefs sign tryout offensive lineman, waive two recently-signed UDFAs

Kansas City’s offseason roster churn is now underway.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of transactions on Tuesday, per the league’s official transactions report. The Chiefs signed offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, who was one of 51 tryout players at the club’s rookie minicamp, which took place last Saturday through Monday.

Gutierrez, 24, first entered the league as a 2022 undrafted free agent out of Minot State. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound lineman first caught on with the Denver Broncos before being waived at the roster cutdown. In October, Gutierrez spent a week with the New England Patriots’ practice squad before eventually landing on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

Gutierrez logged one appearance for the Raiders (and two special teams snaps) before signing a reserve/futures contract with the club, but it opted to waive him in May, opening the door to try out for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs also parted with defensive back Montrae Braswell and offensive tackle Blake Haynes, leaving the team with 89 players on its active roster. That means there should be room for one additional signing.

We currently estimate that Kansas City has $1.5 million in cap space.

