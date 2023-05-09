Chiefs single-game tickets to go on sale Friday

The NFL is set to announce its official schedule for all of the 2023 regular-season games at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday night. A date, time and opponent for the Kansas City Chiefs’ game in Germany — and other highlighted contests — will be announced before the full schedule release, so that is something to watch for on Wednesday.

Single-game tickets for the defending Super Bowl champions go on sale Friday.

Single-game home tickets are set to go on sale Friday ️ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 9, 2023

Here are the additional details, per Chiefs dot com.

Tickets may be purchased at chiefs.com by the public beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive online presale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. The club has notified Season Ticket Members via email with instructions on how to purchase single-game tickets. In continuation of the team’s long-standing policy, the taxpayers of Jackson County, Missouri, will have a presale opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2023 season opener beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate. Ticket and parking pass delivery for games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be mobile only. The ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales. All single-game and group tickets for Chiefs home games are subject to availability and dynamic pricing. Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game at www.chiefs.com/parking. Advance parking pass purchase is required as cash will not be accepted at the tollgates.

This will include the opening night of the NFL season when the Chiefs raise their Super Bowl LVII banner. Remember, one of the listed home games will be played overseas.

Here are the Chiefs’ opponents for 2023:

Chiefs’ home opponents: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles

Chiefs’ away opponents: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and New York Jets