Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs signed eight-year veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith last Wednesday, there has been speculation among fans as to what that would mean for the offensive tackle rotation.

The Chiefs signed offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor in March. Team messaging had suggested that the club would move him to the left side after playing right tackle for Jacksonville Jaguars over the last four seasons. Would Smith and Taylor swap positions in Kansas City?

In short... no.

Head coach Andy Reid put the debate to rest following the final session of rookie minicamp on Monday.

“He’s been a left tackle at a high level,” said Reid of Smith. “Last year (2022), he was hurt. The year before that (2021), he was one of the top-graded left tackles in the league, and we’ve had a chance to play against him a couple of times. I’ve seen him firsthand there. Good football player.”

Reid was asked directly if Smith would be the first-team left tackle at the start of organized team activities (OTAs) later this month.

“He’ll be [on] the left side, yes,” said Reid, “probably with the ones... we would move [Taylor] over to the right.”

The offensive line is always subject to change due to performance, injuries and other factors — but at least to start the offseason, Kansas City’s offensive line will be Smith at left tackle, Joe Thuney at left guard, Creed Humphrey at center, Trey Smith at right guard and Taylor at right tackle.