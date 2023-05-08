 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andy Reid provides injury updates on Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Isiah Pacheco

At this moment, there doesn’t seem to be a clear timeline for either player to return to the field.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took to the podium Monday following three days of rookie minicamp. Reid came with injury updates pertaining to two key Chiefs: rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and running back Isiah Pacheco.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah

NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Kansas City’s top draft selection spoke to the media on Saturday but was limited on the field throughout the weekend; he wasn’t wearing a helmet on either Saturday or Sunday. Anudike-Uzomah wore a helmet on Monday but was still limited. He could be seen with a wrap on his right hand for an injury that reportedly happened on the last play of the Sugar Bowl.

“He had a (right) thumb that he had surgery on,” said Reid of the pass rusher. “He did a little bit more [Monday] than he did [Sunday], and we’ll just keep gradually bringing him back in... [The surgery] was actually before the workout that we had — right before that workout that we had here — so he wasn’t able to do that either.

“We’re kind of gradually bringing him back. [Monday], he had his helmet on, did a little bit more. You’d hope maybe Phase 3, but you don’t know. We’ll just see how he feels.”

For the Chiefs, Phase 3 begins on May 22.

Running back Isiah Pacheco

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rutgers Wire recently reported that Pacheco played in Super Bowl LVII with a broken hand and a torn labrum, making his 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown all the more impressive. Reid confirmed the running back had offseason surgery.

“He did [have surgery],” said Reid. “He’s making progress. We’ll just see how he does with it. I can’t even give you a timeline on it — but he is doing well. He goes through all the steps out there with Phase 2 and that. He can’t get hit on that thing.”

With Pacheco likely out for organized team activities (OTAs), Kansas City will be rolling with Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La’Mical Perine and undrafted free agent Deneric Prince in the running back room.

