Andy Reid provides injury updates on Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Isiah Pacheco

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took to the podium Monday following three days of rookie minicamp. Reid came with injury updates pertaining to two key Chiefs: rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and running back Isiah Pacheco.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Kansas City’s top draft selection spoke to the media on Saturday but was limited on the field throughout the weekend; he wasn’t wearing a helmet on either Saturday or Sunday. Anudike-Uzomah wore a helmet on Monday but was still limited. He could be seen with a wrap on his right hand for an injury that reportedly happened on the last play of the Sugar Bowl.

“He had a (right) thumb that he had surgery on,” said Reid of the pass rusher. “He did a little bit more [Monday] than he did [Sunday], and we’ll just keep gradually bringing him back in... [The surgery] was actually before the workout that we had — right before that workout that we had here — so he wasn’t able to do that either.

“We’re kind of gradually bringing him back. [Monday], he had his helmet on, did a little bit more. You’d hope maybe Phase 3, but you don’t know. We’ll just see how he feels.”

For the Chiefs, Phase 3 begins on May 22.

Running back Isiah Pacheco

Rutgers Wire recently reported that Pacheco played in Super Bowl LVII with a broken hand and a torn labrum, making his 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown all the more impressive. Reid confirmed the running back had offseason surgery.

“He did [have surgery],” said Reid. “He’s making progress. We’ll just see how he does with it. I can’t even give you a timeline on it — but he is doing well. He goes through all the steps out there with Phase 2 and that. He can’t get hit on that thing.”

With Pacheco likely out for organized team activities (OTAs), Kansas City will be rolling with Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La’Mical Perine and undrafted free agent Deneric Prince in the running back room.