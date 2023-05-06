WATCH: Looking in at Chiefs’ rookie minicamp

On Saturday, our own Aaron Ladd of KSHB41 and friend-of-the-site Harold Kuntz of FOX4 tweeted clips from Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp:
EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
1st Round Pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah at #Chiefs rookie camp .. pic.twitter.com/niazj1naCo— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 6, 2023
DT Keondre Coburn
Kansas City has a new No. 99! Our first look at Keondre Coburn in a #Chiefs uniform @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/kmfeHLch34— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) May 6, 2023
DB Chamarri Conner
Final player speaking today ... Chamarri Conner (#27) -- here's some reps from the #Chiefs 4th Round pick. pic.twitter.com/2IIhq8k8vF— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 6, 2023
OL Wanya Morris
#64 Wanya Morris .. 3rd Round pick .. welcome to the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sWD0BqmaVt— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 6, 2023
WR Rashee Rice
VIDEO: #Chiefs second rounder Rashee Rice getting loose during Saturday's rookie minicamp practice pic.twitter.com/dFK9L9xaPx— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) May 6, 2023
2nd Round pick Rashee Rice in #Chiefs red. pic.twitter.com/p3OadDMuut— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 6, 2023
Locals and notable undrafted free agents
Some of the locals and notable UDFAs .. Kobe Cummings (Platte Co/MWSU), Wyatt Hubert (K-State), Ekow Boye-Doe (K-State), Martez Manuel (UDFA Mizzou), Deneric Prince (UDFA Tulsa), James Letcher (Piper/Washburn) #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/UA6FpuhCPt— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 6, 2023
