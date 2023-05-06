Wanya Morris has been talking to Trey Smith ‘a whole lot’

On the night that the Kansas City Chiefs selected offensive tackle Wanya Morris with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft, an old friend was one of the first to reach out to him: Kansas City’s starting right guard Trey Smith, who played left guard next to Morris during his time at Tennessee (2019-20) before he transferred to Oklahoma (2021-22).

“We’ve been talking a whole lot,” said Morris before Kansas City’s first minicamp practice. “Me and Jerome [Carvin] — he’s here and signed; [a] signed free agent. And Creed [Humphrey] also. So we’ve been chopping it up a lot.”

Morris and Smith have been marveling about their friendship — and their time as teammates coming “full circle.”

“We’re blessed to be in this opportunity,” said Morris, “[to] play next to each other again — if I get the opportunity — and just being able to just have fun together, play ball together.”

At first, Morris appeared to have a good chance at winning the starting right tackle position next to Smith — that is, before Kansas City signed eight-year veteran Donovan Smith on Wednesday night.

When asked, Morris said the Chiefs hadn’t talked to him about bringing Smith into the fold. His sole focus has been on ensuring he was conditioned for the weekend minicamp that runs Saturday through Monday.

#64 Wanya Morris .. 3rd Round pick .. welcome to the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sWD0BqmaVt — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 6, 2023

“They run a fast-paced offense,” he started — before stopping short to correct himself. “Well, we now. We run a fast-paced offense — and you got to make sure you can keep up with the vets. I just want to make sure I stay in shape... Just come in, don’t expect anything. Be ready to work and condition. So that’s what I’ve been doing: running. I’ve been doing a lot of running.”

Morris played both left and right tackle during his college career. It’s likely he’ll continue to rotate between the two positions throughout the rookie minicamp and the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs revealed their rookie jersey numbers on Saturday morning. Morris chose No. 64.

“6 plus 4 equals 10, and I’m a 10,” he laughed. “I had it since high school, so I really just stuck with it. My freshman year, I got moved up to varsity, and that’s the number I chose. I just stuck with it — and it stuck with me.”

Morris believes his time spent at two schools will aid in his transition to the pros.

“I’ve played in a lot of different offenses,” said Morris. “This [Chiefs offense] is just another thing to learn. Just trying to be relatable — relating to other things that you know and then you can catch on faster. Definitely similarities — but the difference here is we get in the huddle. We don’t have to worry about running to the line.

“That’s the difference, but we cover it the same way. I try to use the same things that I did at Oklahoma to move over here to Kansas City.”