As the Kansas City Chiefs prepared for their rookie minicamp on Saturday afternoon, they released the names of their 16 post-draft undrafted rookie signings.

They include:

Cornerback Montrae Braswell (Missouri State)

Checking in at 5 feet 11 and 194 pounds, Braswell tallied more than 700 defensive snaps in each of the last two seasons — and brings significant special-teams experience.

Offensive Lineman Jerome Carvin (Tennessee)

Carvin has played at all three positions on the offensive interior. 6 foot 4 and 307 pounds, he had 21 starts at left guard, 17 starts at right guard and five starts at center for the Volunteers. He played alongside current Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith and rookie offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

Safety Anthony Cook (Texas)

Checking in at 6 feet tall and 188 pounds, Cook has substantial special-teams experience — and played as a cornerback during his first three seasons before shifting to safety in 2021.

Offensive Lineman Anderson Hardy (Appalachian State)

The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Hardy logged more than 800 snaps at left tackle during the last two seasons — while starting 28 consecutive games. He allowed just two sacks in 2022.

Offensive Lineman Blake Haynes (Tarleton State)

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Haynes was the right tackle in each of the last two seasons, recording 2022’s eighth-best FCS run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Linebacker Cam Jones (Indiana)

Coming in at 6 feet 1 and 226 pounds, Jones registered 208 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions in 47 career games (including 23 starts) — and also played on special teams in all five of his seasons.

Defensive End Truman Jones (Harvard)

A second-team All-American in 2022, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Jones led the Ivy League with 13 tackles-for-loss to go along with six sacks. He also blocked three kicks on special teams. He came to Harvard as a linebacker, but shifted to defensive end as a redshirt freshman.

Safety Martez Manuel (Missouri)

Manuel made 35 starts over his four seasons as a Tiger. In 2022, the 6-foot, 217-pound Columbia, Missouri native racked up 49 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and four sacks.

Linebacker Isaiah Moore (North Carolina State)

Moore accumulated 55 starts during his college career, collecting 341 total tackles, 43.5 tackles-for-loss, 11.5 sacks and 11 passes defended. The 6-foot-2, 233-pounder earned team captain honors in each of the last three seasons.

Defensive Back Isaiah Norman (Marshall)

Checking in at 6 feet and 206 pounds, Norman logged snaps inside the box (134), at slot corner (118) and at free safety (116) in 2022, missing just one tackle on 26 attempts. He spent his first five seasons at Austin Peay, accumulating 137 tackles, 13 passes defended and two interceptions in 42 career games.

Running Back Deneric Prince (Tulsa)

After a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine (where the logged a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and a 10-feet-5 broad jump), the 6-foot, 216-pound Prince was projected as a fifth or sixth-round pick. He averaged more than five yards per attempt in each of his three seasons as a regular contributor, registering 729 rushing yards in 2022.

Wide Receiver Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

Remigio played four years at the University of California before transferring to Fresno State for 2022. The 5-feet-9, 187-pound wideout attained career-bests in receptions (74), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (6). He also had two punt return touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Tyrone Scott (Missouri State)

Coming in at 6 foot 1 and 199 pounds. Scott spent his first three seasons at Central Michigan before transferring to Missouri State in 2021. There, he accumulated 66 catches for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season, while hauling in 48 catches for 674 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

Cornerback Reese Taylor (Purdue)

A rotational player at Indiana for four seasons before coming to Purdue for 2022, the 5-foot-9, 188-pound Taylor has almost exclusively been an outside cornerback — where he recorded two pass breakups and an interception in 2022 — and has tallied 20 total punt and kick returns during his career.

Cornerback Anthony Witherstone (Merrimack)

Primarily an outside cornerback, the 6-foot, 189-pound Witherstone turned in strong campaigns in the last two seasons, surrendering a passer rating below 76.0 in each. In 2021, he broke up six passes and tallied two pick-6s before registering four passes defended and an interception in 2022.

Offensive Lineman Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick (Nigeria)

An NFL International Player Pathway Program (IPP) participant, Godrick is not a typical UDFA. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Godrick (a former basketball player) is a 22-year-old from Nigeria. He made his way to the league through last year’s inaugural NFL Africa camp in Ghana before earning an invitation to the International Combine in London.

With these 15 UDFAs (and IPP player Godrick, for whom the league gives a roster exemption), the Chiefs now have 90 players signed to their roster — but effectively have just 89 players. There is currently room for one more signing.