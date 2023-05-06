 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

51 tryout players are participating in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp

Kansas City is hosting a group of players hoping to complete their dream of playing in the NFL.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs training camp David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp runs from Saturday through Monday at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.

78 players are taking part. Among them are the seven rookie players acquired in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 16 undrafted free-agent rookies whose signings were announced on Saturday morning and four other Chiefs players.

Joining them are a total of 51 players participating on a tryout basis. Almost all of them are rookies.

Name Pos Hgt Wgt School
Centeio, Todd QB 6-0 226 James Madison
Degemhardt, Connor QB 6-6 227 New Haven
Borguet, Aidan RB 5-9 205 Harvard
James, Tyrick RB 5-8 187 Tulane
Roberts, Tyler FB 6-3 237 Merrimack
Smith, Allen RB 5-11 207 Brown
Afful, Peter WR 5-9 174 Washburn
Coyne, Sean WR 5-11 184 New Hampshire
Crawford, Dylan WR 6-1 192 California (Berkley)
Hall, Charles WR 5-11 200 Arizona St.
Hunt, Te'Vailance WR 6-1 203 Arkansas St.
Letcher, James WR 5-7 168 Washburn
Pope, Zane WR 6-1 194 Fresno St.
Rose, Payton WR 6-0 190 Lindenwood
Blumrick, Connor TE 6-6 227 Virgina tech
Bresnahan, Ben TE 6-4 243 Vanderbilt
Turner, Jamal TE 6-5 244 Toledo
Barrow, Qunton T 6-6 317 Grand Valley St.
Cooper, Jeremy G 6-2 319 Cincinnati
Gutierrez, Sebastian T 6-5 308 Minot St.
Mote, Joshua C 6-3 307 Louisiana Tech
Simon, Chris G 6-3 307 S. Carolina St.
Stevens, Joshua T 6-5 285 Delaware
Watkins, Naasir T 6-6 305 Liberty
Crayton, Arnold DE 6-1 249 Missouri Western
Elliot, Demarcus NT 6-2 307 Indiana
Hines, Jamal DE 6-2 242 Toledo
Howard, Zach DT 6-3 303 NW Missouri St.
Hubert, Wyatt DE 6-3 258 Kansas St.
Thomas, Caleb DT 6-1 287 Louisiana Monroe
Vincent, Taron DT 6-2 302 Ohio State
Johnson, Buddy LB 6-1 224 Texas A&M
Noa, Ezekiel LB 6-0 235 Boise St.
Phillips, Sam LB 6-2 237 NW Missouri St.
Umunakwe, Chizi LB 6-1 233 Cent. Connecticut St.
Wilgar, Payton LB 6-4 230 BYU
Bagayogo, Siriman CB 6-2 195 Canada
Boye-Doe, Ekow CB 6-0 177 Kansas St.
Chattman, Cliff FS 6-5 201 UTSA
Cummings, Kobe SS 5-11 198 Missouri Western
Davis, LJ CB 6-2 203 N. Arizona
Foster, Billy SS 6-1 203 Sam Houston
Foucha, Joe SS 5-10 198 LSU
McDonald, Kyriq SS 5-10 218 Missouri St.
Oliver, Kaleb SS 6-2 219 W. Kentucky
Thomas, Dillon CB 6-2 194 Missouri St.
Worship, Max SS 6-0 207 Vanderbilt
Gerardi, Jake P 6-5 246 S. Utah
Greenwell, Kyle P 6-1 195 UAB
Hoffman, Jake LS 6-4 233 Missouri
Korsak, Adam P 6-1 187 Rutgers

One or two of these tryout players could be signed to the 90-man roster once the minicamp has concluded, but most will pack their bags and go home.

The team currently has 90 players on its roster — but new International Pathways Program player Chukwuebuka Godrick has a roster exemption. So officially, the roster now stands at 89 players; one other player may be added without waiving or releasing another one.

Accounting for all known transactions, we now estimate that the team has $1.5 million in salary-cap space.

