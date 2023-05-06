The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp runs from Saturday through Monday at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.
78 players are taking part. Among them are the seven rookie players acquired in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 16 undrafted free-agent rookies whose signings were announced on Saturday morning and four other Chiefs players.
Joining them are a total of 51 players participating on a tryout basis. Almost all of them are rookies.
|Name
|Pos
|Hgt
|Wgt
|School
|Centeio, Todd
|QB
|6-0
|226
|James Madison
|Degemhardt, Connor
|QB
|6-6
|227
|New Haven
|Borguet, Aidan
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Harvard
|James, Tyrick
|RB
|5-8
|187
|Tulane
|Roberts, Tyler
|FB
|6-3
|237
|Merrimack
|Smith, Allen
|RB
|5-11
|207
|Brown
|Afful, Peter
|WR
|5-9
|174
|Washburn
|Coyne, Sean
|WR
|5-11
|184
|New Hampshire
|Crawford, Dylan
|WR
|6-1
|192
|California (Berkley)
|Hall, Charles
|WR
|5-11
|200
|Arizona St.
|Hunt, Te'Vailance
|WR
|6-1
|203
|Arkansas St.
|Letcher, James
|WR
|5-7
|168
|Washburn
|Pope, Zane
|WR
|6-1
|194
|Fresno St.
|Rose, Payton
|WR
|6-0
|190
|Lindenwood
|Blumrick, Connor
|TE
|6-6
|227
|Virgina tech
|Bresnahan, Ben
|TE
|6-4
|243
|Vanderbilt
|Turner, Jamal
|TE
|6-5
|244
|Toledo
|Barrow, Qunton
|T
|6-6
|317
|Grand Valley St.
|Cooper, Jeremy
|G
|6-2
|319
|Cincinnati
|Gutierrez, Sebastian
|T
|6-5
|308
|Minot St.
|Mote, Joshua
|C
|6-3
|307
|Louisiana Tech
|Simon, Chris
|G
|6-3
|307
|S. Carolina St.
|Stevens, Joshua
|T
|6-5
|285
|Delaware
|Watkins, Naasir
|T
|6-6
|305
|Liberty
|Crayton, Arnold
|DE
|6-1
|249
|Missouri Western
|Elliot, Demarcus
|NT
|6-2
|307
|Indiana
|Hines, Jamal
|DE
|6-2
|242
|Toledo
|Howard, Zach
|DT
|6-3
|303
|NW Missouri St.
|Hubert, Wyatt
|DE
|6-3
|258
|Kansas St.
|Thomas, Caleb
|DT
|6-1
|287
|Louisiana Monroe
|Vincent, Taron
|DT
|6-2
|302
|Ohio State
|Johnson, Buddy
|LB
|6-1
|224
|Texas A&M
|Noa, Ezekiel
|LB
|6-0
|235
|Boise St.
|Phillips, Sam
|LB
|6-2
|237
|NW Missouri St.
|Umunakwe, Chizi
|LB
|6-1
|233
|Cent. Connecticut St.
|Wilgar, Payton
|LB
|6-4
|230
|BYU
|Bagayogo, Siriman
|CB
|6-2
|195
|Canada
|Boye-Doe, Ekow
|CB
|6-0
|177
|Kansas St.
|Chattman, Cliff
|FS
|6-5
|201
|UTSA
|Cummings, Kobe
|SS
|5-11
|198
|Missouri Western
|Davis, LJ
|CB
|6-2
|203
|N. Arizona
|Foster, Billy
|SS
|6-1
|203
|Sam Houston
|Foucha, Joe
|SS
|5-10
|198
|LSU
|McDonald, Kyriq
|SS
|5-10
|218
|Missouri St.
|Oliver, Kaleb
|SS
|6-2
|219
|W. Kentucky
|Thomas, Dillon
|CB
|6-2
|194
|Missouri St.
|Worship, Max
|SS
|6-0
|207
|Vanderbilt
|Gerardi, Jake
|P
|6-5
|246
|S. Utah
|Greenwell, Kyle
|P
|6-1
|195
|UAB
|Hoffman, Jake
|LS
|6-4
|233
|Missouri
|Korsak, Adam
|P
|6-1
|187
|Rutgers
One or two of these tryout players could be signed to the 90-man roster once the minicamp has concluded, but most will pack their bags and go home.
The team currently has 90 players on its roster — but new International Pathways Program player Chukwuebuka Godrick has a roster exemption. So officially, the roster now stands at 89 players; one other player may be added without waiving or releasing another one.
Accounting for all known transactions, we now estimate that the team has $1.5 million in salary-cap space.
