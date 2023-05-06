The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp runs from Saturday through Monday at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.

78 players are taking part. Among them are the seven rookie players acquired in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 16 undrafted free-agent rookies whose signings were announced on Saturday morning and four other Chiefs players.

Joining them are a total of 51 players participating on a tryout basis. Almost all of them are rookies.

Name Pos Hgt Wgt School Centeio, Todd QB 6-0 226 James Madison Degemhardt, Connor QB 6-6 227 New Haven Borguet, Aidan RB 5-9 205 Harvard James, Tyrick RB 5-8 187 Tulane Roberts, Tyler FB 6-3 237 Merrimack Smith, Allen RB 5-11 207 Brown Afful, Peter WR 5-9 174 Washburn Coyne, Sean WR 5-11 184 New Hampshire Crawford, Dylan WR 6-1 192 California (Berkley) Hall, Charles WR 5-11 200 Arizona St. Hunt, Te'Vailance WR 6-1 203 Arkansas St. Letcher, James WR 5-7 168 Washburn Pope, Zane WR 6-1 194 Fresno St. Rose, Payton WR 6-0 190 Lindenwood Blumrick, Connor TE 6-6 227 Virgina tech Bresnahan, Ben TE 6-4 243 Vanderbilt Turner, Jamal TE 6-5 244 Toledo Barrow, Qunton T 6-6 317 Grand Valley St. Cooper, Jeremy G 6-2 319 Cincinnati Gutierrez, Sebastian T 6-5 308 Minot St. Mote, Joshua C 6-3 307 Louisiana Tech Simon, Chris G 6-3 307 S. Carolina St. Stevens, Joshua T 6-5 285 Delaware Watkins, Naasir T 6-6 305 Liberty Crayton, Arnold DE 6-1 249 Missouri Western Elliot, Demarcus NT 6-2 307 Indiana Hines, Jamal DE 6-2 242 Toledo Howard, Zach DT 6-3 303 NW Missouri St. Hubert, Wyatt DE 6-3 258 Kansas St. Thomas, Caleb DT 6-1 287 Louisiana Monroe Vincent, Taron DT 6-2 302 Ohio State Johnson, Buddy LB 6-1 224 Texas A&M Noa, Ezekiel LB 6-0 235 Boise St. Phillips, Sam LB 6-2 237 NW Missouri St. Umunakwe, Chizi LB 6-1 233 Cent. Connecticut St. Wilgar, Payton LB 6-4 230 BYU Bagayogo, Siriman CB 6-2 195 Canada Boye-Doe, Ekow CB 6-0 177 Kansas St. Chattman, Cliff FS 6-5 201 UTSA Cummings, Kobe SS 5-11 198 Missouri Western Davis, LJ CB 6-2 203 N. Arizona Foster, Billy SS 6-1 203 Sam Houston Foucha, Joe SS 5-10 198 LSU McDonald, Kyriq SS 5-10 218 Missouri St. Oliver, Kaleb SS 6-2 219 W. Kentucky Thomas, Dillon CB 6-2 194 Missouri St. Worship, Max SS 6-0 207 Vanderbilt Gerardi, Jake P 6-5 246 S. Utah Greenwell, Kyle P 6-1 195 UAB Hoffman, Jake LS 6-4 233 Missouri Korsak, Adam P 6-1 187 Rutgers

One or two of these tryout players could be signed to the 90-man roster once the minicamp has concluded, but most will pack their bags and go home.

The team currently has 90 players on its roster — but new International Pathways Program player Chukwuebuka Godrick has a roster exemption. So officially, the roster now stands at 89 players; one other player may be added without waiving or releasing another one.

Accounting for all known transactions, we now estimate that the team has $1.5 million in salary-cap space.