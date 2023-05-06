Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Chiefs fans like their new first-round pick.

Favorite Chiefs pick

We would expect any team’s first draft pick to be the fans’ favorite — with later picks arrayed behind it in order. So a majority of Chiefs fans picking Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is not a surprise. And seeing the team’s sixth-round pick Keondre Coburn land in third place says a lot about how Kansas City fans feel about the Texas defensive tackle.

Starting right tackle

When the survey was published, two out of three Chiefs fans expected third-year tackle Lucas Niang to hold down the spot vacated when Andrew Wylie departed for the Washington Commanders. But since then, Kansas City signed veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith. This makes it less clear that former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor will play on the left.

So it only seems fair to ask the question again.

Poll Who will start at right tackle for the Chiefs in Week 1? Jawaan Taylor

Lucas Niang

Wanya Morris

Darian Kinnard

Prince Tega Wanogho

Someone else

0% Lucas Niang (0 votes)

0% Wanya Morris (0 votes)

0% Darian Kinnard (0 votes)

0% Prince Tega Wanogho (0 votes)



Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2023

We now know Kansas City’s former first-round draft pick will not have his rookie contract extended into a fifth year — and his team didn’t exchange him for draft picks before (or during) the 2023 draft. Now, just about two of three Chiefs fans believe that he’ll still be on the team when the season begins.

The draft’s biggest winner

More than two-thirds of NFL fans across the country think that the Philadelphia Eagles were the draft’s big winners. But even though the team didn’t make a lot of picks (or execute splashy moves during the draft) NFL fans are still giving the Chiefs some love.

The draft’s biggest loser

Before the draft, many observers believed the 4-13 Arizona Cardinals needed to nail the draft. It doesn't look like NFL fans thought the Cardinals pulled it off.

