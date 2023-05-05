From Saturday through Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs will hold their annual “rookie minicamp,” kicking off the NFL’s seven-week rookie development program. Under the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), these minicamps are the only weekend activities allowed during each team’s offseason program.
As a reminder, Kansas City has seven draft picks who are expected to participate:
- EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
- Wide receiver Rashee Rice
- Offensive lineman Wanya Morris
- Defensive back Chamarri Conner
- EDGE BJ Thompson
- Defensive tackle Keondre Coburn
- Cornerback Nic Jones
There will be many signed undrafted free agents, along with “camp invites” (tryouts) in attendance — and we will pass those along when we have them on Saturday.
Here is a quick list of the reported undrafted free agents:
- Grand Valley State OL Quinton Barrow
- Tennesee OL Jerome Carvins
- Texas DB Anthony Cook
- Indiana DL Demarcus Elliott
- Appalachian State OL Anderson Hardy
- Tarleton State OL Blake Haynes
- Indiana LB Cam Jones
- Harvard DL Truman Jones
- Missouri S Martez Manuel
- Marshall safety Isaiah Norman
- Tulsa RB Deneric Prince
- Fresno State WR Nikko Remigio
- Missouri WR Ty Scott
- Purdue CB Reese Taylor
- Merrimack DB Anthony Witherstone
We expect to have about three players available to the media on both Saturday and Sunday, concluding with a media appearance from head coach Andy Reid on Monday. Then early in the week, the team should formally announce all of its initial UDFA signings.
Believe it or not, Saturday will mark around 80 days until the beginning Chiefs' training camp.
The party starts with rookie minicamp.
