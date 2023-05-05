From Saturday through Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs will hold their annual “rookie minicamp,” kicking off the NFL’s seven-week rookie development program. Under the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), these minicamps are the only weekend activities allowed during each team’s offseason program.

As a reminder, Kansas City has seven draft picks who are expected to participate:

EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Wide receiver Rashee Rice

Offensive lineman Wanya Morris

Defensive back Chamarri Conner

EDGE BJ Thompson

Defensive tackle Keondre Coburn

Cornerback Nic Jones

There will be many signed undrafted free agents, along with “camp invites” (tryouts) in attendance — and we will pass those along when we have them on Saturday.

Here is a quick list of the reported undrafted free agents:

Grand Valley State OL Quinton Barrow

Tennesee OL Jerome Carvins

Texas DB Anthony Cook

Indiana DL Demarcus Elliott

Appalachian State OL Anderson Hardy

Tarleton State OL Blake Haynes

Indiana LB Cam Jones

Harvard DL Truman Jones

Missouri S Martez Manuel

Marshall safety Isaiah Norman

Tulsa RB Deneric Prince

Fresno State WR Nikko Remigio

Missouri WR Ty Scott

Purdue CB Reese Taylor

Merrimack DB Anthony Witherstone

We expect to have about three players available to the media on both Saturday and Sunday, concluding with a media appearance from head coach Andy Reid on Monday. Then early in the week, the team should formally announce all of its initial UDFA signings.

Believe it or not, Saturday will mark around 80 days until the beginning Chiefs' training camp.

The party starts with rookie minicamp.