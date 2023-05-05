Arrowheadlines: Chiefs add player through NFL International Pathway Program

The latest

One of those Nigerians is 21-year old Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick, or ‘Chu’, an offensive lineman from the country’s most populous city, Lagos. Chu began playing basketball like all the other Nigerians – due to the sport being more accessible – before making the switch over to football via Educational Basketball. Standing at 6 ‘5 and 295 pounds, Educational Basketball brothers Olutobi and Iseolupo Adepitan describe seeing something special in the young man:

Rutgers football: Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco on his Super Bowl offseason, getting surgery | Yahoo! Sports

“You kind of get comfortable with being the champion, sitting around those few months of getting the knowledge of being a champion, partying and all that,” Pacheco said in the interview with USA TODAY. “For me, as a rookie, I didn’t get to party as much during this time where we were able to be champions. I had to take care of my health and that doing the little things like surgery and stuff like that – therapy, to help me able to become stronger than I was this year for this upcoming season.”

Andy Reid: ‘These Lombardies are floating around.’ How to get your own Super Bowl trophy | Kansas City Star

Tiffany has made every Lombardi Trophy handed out. Its size and design have not changed since the first NFL commissioner, Pete Rozelle, sketched the original concept on a cocktail napkin for a Tiffany executive in 1966. Tiffany makes many of the sports world’s championship trophies, including the ones for the World Series and NBA championship and the traditional silver cups given to the U.S. Open tennis champions.

The Fantasy Football Impact of Rashee Rice to the Kansas City Chiefs | 4for4

Chiefs legend Neil Smith named Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Kansas Speedway race | Fox4

“Nobody gave his heart and soul to the game of football like Neil Smith, and I know our fans will enjoy his command to start engines on Sunday,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We are honored to have him serve as grand marshal for what promises to be an incredible day for Kansas City race fans.” Now Smith will bring his trademark intensity to the highly anticipated return of NASCAR action to Kansas Speedway. He’ll deliver the command shortly after 2 p.m.

Top 10 games of the 2023 NFL season: Bengals-Chiefs, Cowboys-49ers among tantalizing matchups | NFL.com

Philadelphia Eagles AT Kansas City Chiefs Three words: Super Bowl rematch. One of the greatest title bouts in NFL history ended on a disappointing note, but unlike some past Super Bowl dance partners, both of these teams are on track to get right back to the biggest stage in football. We have every reason to believe there’s at least a somewhat decent chance of seeing an actual Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas next February, but thanks to the alignment of the scheduling stars, we don’t have to wait that long. This game is an absolute must-watch, one you’ll hear plenty about, because it’s a clash of titans unseen in some time. Need proof? Snuggle up and watch the Super Bowl LVII replay.

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci among XFL players getting NFL tryout | USA Today

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci and Jack Coan, who played collegiately at Wisconsin and Notre Dame, are among 19 players from the XFL getting tryouts with NFL teams during upcoming minicamps, the league announced Thursday.

2 states launch an investigation of the NFL over gender discrimination and harassment | NPR

The attorneys general of California and New York have opened a joint investigation regarding allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL — citing lawsuits filed by employees that detail sex, racial and age bias, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday that they have subpoenaed the NFL, which has corporate offices in both states, for documents as part of their examination into the league’s workplace culture.

International Player Pathway program adds eight players to NFL rosters for 2023 season | NFL.com

Thirty-seven international players have signed with NFL teams since the start of the program (allocated, drafted or signed as a free agent). There are currently 13 IPP athletes on NFL rosters, with four of these on their team’s active roster: Jordan Mailata (Australia, Philadelphia Eagles), Efe Obada (UK, Washington Commanders), Jakob Johnson (Germany, Las Vegas Raiders) and David Bada (Germany, Washington Commanders).

Film review: Now healthy, Donovan Smith will be looking to bounce back from 2022 season

The Chiefs wanted more experience protecting the edges of the pocket for Patrick Mahomes, and that’s understandable. Smith has been a starting left tackle since he entered the league in 2015 and rarely missed a game leading up to this past season. Kansas City is betting on the 2022 season being an anomaly, one where injuries — to him and his teammates on the line — added up for an underperforming season. If Smith is healthy, the soon-to-be 30-year-old can be a competent starter next to an All-Pro left guard in Joe Thuney. If that is the case, he will look better than he did last year.

“He was my 38th edge rusher so I wasn’t high on him but they couldn’t not pick someone for the fans…” @FBallGamePlan discussing the Chiefs taking Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the last pick of the 1st round: pic.twitter.com/ARpO9jMGjj — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) May 4, 2023

