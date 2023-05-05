Let’s Argue: Keondre Coburn will be the Chiefs’ most impactful rookie

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue — a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Keondre Coburn will have the greatest impact of the rookie class.

6th rd pick, NT Coburn, will be the most impactful rookie this year. — Eddie (@piefan83) May 4, 2023

Considering the lack of depth next defensive tackle Chris Jones, this isn’t the craziest take. We’ve always talked about adding depth on the edge — and the Chiefs have done that.

Nonetheless, with Khalen Saunders moving on to the New Orleans Saints, there is a need for someone other than Jones to step up.

Coburn was named second-team All-Big 12 last season. He definitely has the potential to make a big impact.

The Chiefs’ receiving corps is “weak” as it stands now.

I think our receiving core is pretty weak at the moment and the whole “Mahomes would make anyone look great” is getting tiring. — Tyler (@RuthDawg17) May 4, 2023

I wouldn’t call the team’s wideouts weak — but they are unproven. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the only veteran in the room — and ideally, he’s the third receiver.

There’s no denying, however, that there is talent in the room.

While from a limited sample size, Kadarius Toney has shown us amazing potential. The only question mark for the former first-round pick is health.

Skyy Moore wasn’t asked to do much in Year 1 — but when his number was called, he delivered. Remember the second Los Angeles Chargers game? Moore came through with six catches for 63 yards.

Now Kansas City has another second-round receiver: Rashee Rice.

The talent is there — and while it may be annoying, it’s the truth: Patrick Mahomes makes everyone look better.

Veach’s ability to select wideouts and defensive linemen is questionable

I'm not sold on Brett's ability to draft Wrs and defensive linemen — Carl Ross Jr (@CRossjr81) May 2, 2023

When it comes to defensive linemen, I can see the concern. None of Veach’s picks at that position have turned into huge impact players. I will say Khalen Saunders ended up turning into a very good rotational piece.

Obviously, Veach had a big miss along the defensive line: Breeland Speaks. The jury is still out on George Karlaftis — but after his rookie campaign, he’s on a good trajectory.

The only wide receiver we can fairly judge is Mecole Hardman. If you want to count fifth-round pick Cornell Powell, go ahead —- but when you get past the third round, expectations go down dramatically. Just like Karlaftis, the jury is still out on Skyy Moore. But he clearly has a lot of potential. He just needs more opportunities.

The Chiefs should keep Clyde Edwards-Helaire instead of trading him

We should keep CEH instead of trying to trade him. — Pat Clevenger (The Real Patronaut - not a parody) (@patronaut0709) May 2, 2023

This is the right place to be at this point.

I understand a lot of people in Chiefs Kingdom are down on the running back for various reasons —- but considering Veach didn’t draft a running back last weekend, I fully believe the plan is for him to be the No. 3 back.

And there, he’s not a bad option at all.

You could argue that Edwards-Helaire would be the best No. 3 back in the league. Before his injury, he was very productive. With a lighter load, he might even even stay healthy this year.