German tabloid says Chiefs’ opponents set for international games in 2023, 2024

In January, we learned that the Kansas City Chiefs would travel to Germany for one of their nine “home” games during the 2023 NFL season.

On Thursday, NFL news operations in the United States relayed a report from the German tabloid, BILD, which revealed not only the Chiefs’ 2023 opponent but also that they would return to Germany in 2024 — presumably as the “away” team.

“Two NFL games will be held in Germany this year, this time in Frankfurt,” wrote Max Schrader. “As BILD reported in February, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots will play the New Orleans Saints. The dates are November 12th and 19th. The official schedule will be presented in the coming days. “In 2024, the NFL will stop in Munich again. Then, according to BILD information, the Carolina Panthers will play against the Kansas City Chiefs. Whether there will be a second game is still open.”

In late February, NBC Sports’ Peter King nudged that the Chiefs would host the Detroit Lions, but — if we buy into BILD’s account — the league pivoted to another NFC North team.

The Chiefs again traveling to Germany in 2024 is not surprising — and neither is the reported opponent, the Panthers. The Chiefs and Panthers are two of four teams with rights to market in the country. Kansas City would be “away” — since next year, NFC teams host nine “home” games, and the Chiefs are scheduled to take on all four teams in the NFC South.