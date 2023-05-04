According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice has been named to the NFL Players Association’s (NFLPA) “rookie premiere” class of 2023. This is the first major business and marketing event featuring players just selected in the NFL Draft.

This year’s event be held in Los Angeles from May 18-21. Rice and 44 other rookies will have the opportunity to “jumpstart their endorsement careers” by getting in front of some big-name brands.

“NFLPA Rookie Premiere is an opportunity for partners to engage with tomorrow’s most influential athletes, and we are thrilled to be back in person to help facilitate those introductions and experiences,” said NFL Players Inc. president Steve Scebelo about the 2022 event. “For the first time as professionals and following in the footsteps of players like Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley and Cooper Kupp, this year’s class will also learn about the business from union leadership as they plan beyond playing careers and strengthen bonds for future success.”

The players who are chosen tend to be early-round NFL Draft selections who play offense. As a second-round wide receiver, Rice fits that description.

Players who have recently represented Kansas City at the annual event include wide receiver Skyy Moore, wide receiver Cornell Powell, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.