Arrowheadlines: JuJu Smith-Schuster discloses why he left Kansas City

JuJu-Smith Schuster: Bill Belichick is why I signed, respect has deep roots | Mass Live

Standing atop a podium at Gillette Stadium in front of the New England media for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, Juju Smith-Schuster had a simple explanation for what has brought him to Foxborough this season. “Honestly, Bill (Belichick), man,” Smith-Schuster said. “Being at a place where he’s a great head coach, and as far as everything else goes, I just feel like I fit here.”

2023 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams: Steelers, Eagles, Packers clean up; Cowboys, Patriots among worst | CBS Sports

FAU and Rice were home-run picks early on for the Chiefs, and those selections weigh the most with my draft grades. After that, the sizzle wore off for Kansas City, although I liked what GM Brett Veach and Co. did positionally throughout. The trade-up for Conner was too much, and Thompson has traits galore but is a developmental rusher selected in Round 5 when other quality edge rushers were still available. Coburn was picked at proper value and has power in his hands, he just seriously lacks explosion and closing speed to be a consistent pocket collapser. Grade: B-

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options | NFL.com

MARIUCCI: EAGLES. The absolutely loaded nature of the Chiefs’ 2023 home schedule should result in many prime-time appearances for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co., but the best game we can get to kick off the season is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles have made it clear this offseason that they’re coming for the crown, retaining a number of veteran playmakers, signing star quarterback Jalen Hurtsto a massive extension and nailing the draft. A clash of two titans early in September would set the stage for the rest of the season.

Biggest post-NFL Draft questions facing each team: 49ers QB situation, will DeAndre Hopkins remain a Cardinal? | CBS Sports

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS What will Patrick Mahomes ’ reworked contract look like? Quarterbacks have been getting paid this offseason and a couple more — Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert— are expected to cash in. Those teams will further reset the market, which will have the Chiefs needing to rework Patrick Mahomes’ deal. As things stand currently, Mahomes is the seven-highest-paid quarterback from an average annual value standpoint. That is expected to fall even lower once Burrow and Herbert agree to their deals, so this will be something that Kansas City could look to address later this summer once the market gets in a clearer view.

How Re-Signed Kansas City Chiefs Back Jerick McKinnon Helped Replace Tyreek Hill | Forbes

As the Chiefs became an offense less reliant on the deep passing game without the speedy Hill and more dependent on short passes in the flat in 2022, McKinnon became a valuable safety valve.

Philadelphia library makes good on Super Bowl LVII bet | FOX4 Kansas City

After the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia library loaned Kansas City a series of pamphlets penned by Benjamin Franklin.

Phillie Phanatic fulfills a Super Bowl bet in Kansas City | Philly Voice

While the Phillies were out in Los Angeles, the Phanatic had to make a trip of his own this week, flying over to Kansas City to fulfill a bet he made with Royals mascot Sluggerr ahead of the Super Bowl back in February. With the Eagles and Chiefs both set to face off, the wager was that the baseball mascot for the losing city would have to visit the other, work an event, then pose for a photo at the ballpark with the Super Bowl’s final score, and well...

Bet fulfilled. Thanks for coming out, Phanatic. 38-35. pic.twitter.com/hkehFksL1y — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) May 3, 2023

NFL Draft Losers Oddsmakers Unimpressed By Patriots Draft: Super Bowl LVIII Longshot? | Fan Nation New England

In reaction to the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the favorite to win next Super Bowl played in Las Vegas with odds of +600 (meaning a $100 bet would win $600). After drafting seeming the entire Georgia defense from its 2021 national championship team, the Philadelphia Eagles moved from +900 to +850 to make them the clear-cut NFC favorite.

Jets agree to terms with Randall Cobb on one-year deal, reunite former Packers WR with Aaron Rodgers | NFL.com

Rodgers successfully lobbied for the Packers to bring Cobb back to Green Bay in 2021 after two years away from Wisconsin. Now the four-time MVP is reuniting with his longtime wide receiver in New Jersey.

16 NFL free agents who could be in demand with 2023 draft complete | USA Today

DE Frank Clark He’ll be 30 this year and wasn’t especially productive in recent regular seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, though he consistently ate up plentiful snaps. However Clark has been clutch in the playoffs, averaging close to a sack per game in 12 postseason appearances for K.C.

Biggest reaches of the 2023 NFL Draft by round | Pro Football Focus

ROUND 4: K CHAD RYLAND, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Pick: 112 PFF Big Board: 342 Ryland produced an 89.2 PFF field goal grade in 2021 at Eastern Michigan, before bettering it with a 90.1 mark in 2022 at Maryland. He missed just one field goal under 50 yards last season and connected on 3 of 6 attempts beyond 50. He’s a fine kicker prospect, but the value is still questionable even in Round 4.

NFL touts economic impact of inaugural Germany game | Associated Press

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots both will play in Germany in 2023 — with their respective opponents not yet announced. The league’s Munich report said 32.2 million euros of the total economic impact was in direct spending. It said NFL fans spent on average 333 euros per day in Munich during the game weekend — whereas the average Munich visitor spent 225 euros per day.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo among the biggest veteran winners of 2023 NFL Draft | Raiders Wire

Things couldn’t have gone much better for Jimmy Garoppolo during the 2023 NFL Draft. Not only did the team pass on a quarterback in Round 1, but they also passed on the opportunity to acquire Will Levis in Round 2. That shows a lot of belief in the organization that Garoppolo is their guy and they are moving forward with him.

Jacksonville Jaguars dubbed top landing spot for Melvin Ingram following the Draft | Black & Teal

Spielberger recently put together a list of the best landing spots for the best remaining free agents following the conclusion of this year’s draft. He thinks the Jaguars would be an ideal fit for Ingram, citing his ability to consistently create pressure up front and Jacskonville’s need for another rotation piece in their pass rush.

Signing of Jerick McKinnon could once again be among best of season

No details about McKinnon’s new contract have yet been released. While it’s possible that the Chiefs could decide to reward his 2022 performance with a larger contract — perhaps as much as $1.5 million dollars — this offseason has shown the team to be saving every possible dollar against the salary cap. So it seems more likely that McKinnon will again sign a veteran salary benefit contract that would pay him as much as $1.3 million but count less than $1.1 million against the cap. He would be the 11th Kansas City player to be signed to a VSB contract this season. McKinnon is the 73rd player to be signed to the team’s 2023 roster. We now estimate that the team has between $4.1 million and $4.7 million in salary-cap space — probably $4.5 million.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce teaming up against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson for ‘The Match’

Mahomes last participated in the match in its sixth edition, when he and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers by just one hole. During that last matchup, Mahomes called himself the “J.R. Smith of putting,” and Brady — who had the Lombardi Trophy printed on his golf balls — asked Allen if he had ever seen one. As can be imagined, this should be the perfect setting for Kelce to shine.

A whole bunch of TDs



It's no wonder why the @Chiefs are bringing back, @JetMckinnon1 pic.twitter.com/2JKIRPrHv5 — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2023

