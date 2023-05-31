WATCH: Chiefs share video of Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross at OTAs

On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs shared some videos from Day 5 of organized team activities (OTAs) to their official Twitter account, first showing second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore...

No matter the weather, there's always sunny Skyy's in KC ☀️@PatrickMahomes x @skyymoore24 pic.twitter.com/G0OTbwsSIv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 31, 2023

...followed by undrafted free agent Justyn Ross:

We heard Chiefs Kingdom might be interested in this… pic.twitter.com/dnLTK8NsHZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 31, 2023

The Chiefs’ social team knows its audience.