Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for off-the-field representation, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

News of his new agency comes on the heels of a well-received turn as host of Saturday Night Live (SNL) in March, a showing that made him the 34th athlete to front the NBC sketch comedy series. In a post-show Instagram post, Kelce called the outing “surreal.”

As the article mentions, Kelce’s appearance on SNL was “well-received,” which is hardly a guarantee for non-traditional guests. The past year has seen the future Pro Football Hall of Famer launch a successful podcast with his brother Jason (something our Rocky Magaña covers each week on these pages).

Kelce presented a live edition of the podcast on Wednesday of NFL Draft week in Kansas City — and then hosted “Kelce Jam,” a one-night music festival that took place two days later. Already the founder of Tru Kolors clothing brand and the “87 & Running” foundation, Kelce has been tied to WWE this offseason and is scheduled to appear on Capital One’s “The Match” with Patrick Mahomes later this month.

Over the years, the 33-year-old has maintained that he wants to play football as long as his body will let him. And considering his active streak of seven 1,000-yard seasons, why wouldn’t he?

But one thing that has been made clear in 2023 is that when he does finally decide to move on, he has nothing to worry about; his post-playing career is deservedly filled with much promise.