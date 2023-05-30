Under Reid and Mahomes, Chiefs have easily been the league’s best team

You probably already know this is a fantastic time to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan. It’s not hard to see that the team is having the greatest success it’s ever had.
But did you know that under head coach Andy Reid — and especially with Patrick Mahomes starting at quarterback — no other team has had as much success?
Here are the top 10 regular-season records for NFL teams since Reid became Kansas City’s head coach in 2013.
|Team
|Record
|Pct
|Chiefs
|117-45-0
|0.7222
|Patriots
|111-51-0
|0.6852
|Seahawks
|103-58-1
|0.6389
|Steelers
|100-60-2
|0.6235
|Packers
|100-60-2
|0.6235
|Saints
|97-65-0
|0.5988
|Cowboys
|94-68-0
|0.5802
|Ravens
|93-69-0
|0.5741
|Eagles
|92-69-1
|0.5710
|Bills
|92-69-0
|0.5714
And remember: the first five seasons of this period featured Alex Smith at quarterback.
Some might suggest that during this same period, the New England Patriots had more postseason success. They certainly did.
|Team
|Record
|Pct
|Patriots
|13-5-0
|0.7222
|Broncos
|5-2-0
|0.7143
|Buccaneers
|5-2-0
|0.7143
|Rams
|7-3-0
|0.7000
|49ers
|8-4-0
|0.6667
|Chiefs
|12-7-0
|0.6316
|Falcons
|3-2-0
|0.6000
|Jaguars
|3-2-0
|0.6000
|Eagles
|6-5-0
|0.5455
|Seahawks
|8-7-0
|0.5333
The Patriots, of course, appeared in the Super Bowl four times during this period. They won three of those championship games — while the Chiefs have won two in three appearances.
But look what happens when you combine regular-season and playoff records from 2013 through 2022.
|Team
|Record
|Pct
|Chiefs
|129-52-0
|0.7127
|Patriots
|124-56-0
|0.6889
|Seahawks
|111-65-1
|0.6299
|Packers
|106-67-2
|0.6114
|Steelers
|103-66-2
|0.6082
|Saints
|101-70-0
|0.5906
|Cowboys
|97-73-0
|0.5706
|Eagles
|98-74-1
|0.5694
|Bills
|96-74-0
|0.5647
|Ravens
|95-74-0
|0.5621
So during Reid’s tenure, Kansas City has had the most consistent win-loss record.
Then think about what it looks like when we only consider the time since Mahomes has been Kansas City’s starting quarterback — starting with the regular season.
|Team
|Record
|Pct
|Chiefs
|64-18-0
|0.7805
|Saints
|54-28-0
|0.6585
|Bills
|53-28-0
|0.6543
|Packers
|53-28-1
|0.6524
|Ravens
|53-29-0
|0.6463
|Seahawks
|49-33-0
|0.5976
|Rams
|49-33-0
|0.5976
|Steelers
|47-33-2
|0.5854
|Titans
|48-34-0
|0.5854
|Patriots
|48-34-0
|0.5854
As you see, the Chiefs under Mahomes have been pretty dominant during the regular season.
But while Mahomes has led the team, Kansas City has also led the league in the playoffs.
|Team
|Record
|Pct
|Chiefs
|11-3-0
|0.7857
|Rams
|7-2-0
|0.7778
|Buccaneers
|5-2-0
|0.7143
|Bengals
|5-2-0
|0.7143
|49ers
|6-3-0
|0.6667
|Patriots
|3-2-0
|0.6000
|Bills
|4-4-0
|0.5000
|Browns
|1-1-0
|0.5000
|Giants
|1-1-0
|0.5000
|Jaguars
|1-1-0
|0.5000
So naturally... when we combine regular-season and playoff records during the Mahomes years, the Chiefs lead by a lot.
|Team
|Record
|Pct
|Chiefs
|75-21-0
|0.7813
|Saints
|56-31-0
|0.6437
|Bills
|57-32-0
|0.6404
|Packers
|55-31-1
|0.6379
|Ravens
|54-33-0
|0.6207
|Rams
|56-35-0
|0.6154
|Patriots
|51-36-0
|0.5862
|Seahawks
|50-37-0
|0.5747
|Titans
|50-37-0
|0.5747
|Cowboys
|50-37-0
|0.5747
How much is “a lot”? In this case... quite a bit.
If we convert these won/lost percentages from the last five seasons into letter grades (that is, if we break them into tiers based on how they compare using standard deviations from average), the league has six D grades, 21 C grades, four Bs and one A — the grade given to the Chiefs.
In other words, the difference between Kansas City at 0.7813 and New Orleans at 0.6437 is the same as the difference between an A and a B-minus.
The bottom line
Andy Reid’s Chiefs still have a ways to go before they can claim to have the greatest dynasty in league history. Over the 20 years that the Patriots dominated the NFL under head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, they won 11 straight division titles, appeared in eight consecutive conference championships and won six Super Bowls.
But it’s easy to see that the Chiefs (and Mahomes) are well on their way to similar kinds of results — and they’ve already done something no other team has ever done: host five consecutive conference championships.
So now it’s on to the 2023 season — and whatever comes next.
