Under Reid and Mahomes, Chiefs have easily been the league’s best team

You probably already know this is a fantastic time to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan. It’s not hard to see that the team is having the greatest success it’s ever had.

But did you know that under head coach Andy Reid — and especially with Patrick Mahomes starting at quarterback — no other team has had as much success?

Here are the top 10 regular-season records for NFL teams since Reid became Kansas City’s head coach in 2013.

Team Record Pct Chiefs 117-45-0 0.7222 Patriots 111-51-0 0.6852 Seahawks 103-58-1 0.6389 Steelers 100-60-2 0.6235 Packers 100-60-2 0.6235 Saints 97-65-0 0.5988 Cowboys 94-68-0 0.5802 Ravens 93-69-0 0.5741 Eagles 92-69-1 0.5710 Bills 92-69-0 0.5714

And remember: the first five seasons of this period featured Alex Smith at quarterback.

Some might suggest that during this same period, the New England Patriots had more postseason success. They certainly did.

Team Record Pct Patriots 13-5-0 0.7222 Broncos 5-2-0 0.7143 Buccaneers 5-2-0 0.7143 Rams 7-3-0 0.7000 49ers 8-4-0 0.6667 Chiefs 12-7-0 0.6316 Falcons 3-2-0 0.6000 Jaguars 3-2-0 0.6000 Eagles 6-5-0 0.5455 Seahawks 8-7-0 0.5333

The Patriots, of course, appeared in the Super Bowl four times during this period. They won three of those championship games — while the Chiefs have won two in three appearances.

But look what happens when you combine regular-season and playoff records from 2013 through 2022.

Team Record Pct Chiefs 129-52-0 0.7127 Patriots 124-56-0 0.6889 Seahawks 111-65-1 0.6299 Packers 106-67-2 0.6114 Steelers 103-66-2 0.6082 Saints 101-70-0 0.5906 Cowboys 97-73-0 0.5706 Eagles 98-74-1 0.5694 Bills 96-74-0 0.5647 Ravens 95-74-0 0.5621

So during Reid’s tenure, Kansas City has had the most consistent win-loss record.

Then think about what it looks like when we only consider the time since Mahomes has been Kansas City’s starting quarterback — starting with the regular season.

Team Record Pct Chiefs 64-18-0 0.7805 Saints 54-28-0 0.6585 Bills 53-28-0 0.6543 Packers 53-28-1 0.6524 Ravens 53-29-0 0.6463 Seahawks 49-33-0 0.5976 Rams 49-33-0 0.5976 Steelers 47-33-2 0.5854 Titans 48-34-0 0.5854 Patriots 48-34-0 0.5854

As you see, the Chiefs under Mahomes have been pretty dominant during the regular season.

But while Mahomes has led the team, Kansas City has also led the league in the playoffs.

Team Record Pct Chiefs 11-3-0 0.7857 Rams 7-2-0 0.7778 Buccaneers 5-2-0 0.7143 Bengals 5-2-0 0.7143 49ers 6-3-0 0.6667 Patriots 3-2-0 0.6000 Bills 4-4-0 0.5000 Browns 1-1-0 0.5000 Giants 1-1-0 0.5000 Jaguars 1-1-0 0.5000

So naturally... when we combine regular-season and playoff records during the Mahomes years, the Chiefs lead by a lot.

Team Record Pct Chiefs 75-21-0 0.7813 Saints 56-31-0 0.6437 Bills 57-32-0 0.6404 Packers 55-31-1 0.6379 Ravens 54-33-0 0.6207 Rams 56-35-0 0.6154 Patriots 51-36-0 0.5862 Seahawks 50-37-0 0.5747 Titans 50-37-0 0.5747 Cowboys 50-37-0 0.5747

How much is “a lot”? In this case... quite a bit.

If we convert these won/lost percentages from the last five seasons into letter grades (that is, if we break them into tiers based on how they compare using standard deviations from average), the league has six D grades, 21 C grades, four Bs and one A — the grade given to the Chiefs.

In other words, the difference between Kansas City at 0.7813 and New Orleans at 0.6437 is the same as the difference between an A and a B-minus.

The bottom line

Andy Reid’s Chiefs still have a ways to go before they can claim to have the greatest dynasty in league history. Over the 20 years that the Patriots dominated the NFL under head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, they won 11 straight division titles, appeared in eight consecutive conference championships and won six Super Bowls.

But it’s easy to see that the Chiefs (and Mahomes) are well on their way to similar kinds of results — and they’ve already done something no other team has ever done: host five consecutive conference championships.

So now it’s on to the 2023 season — and whatever comes next.