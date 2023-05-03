Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce teaming up against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson for ‘The Match’

As hinted about on these pages on Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is returning to Capital One’s “The Match” for its eighth edition — and this time, he will be joined by his teammate, tight end Travis Kelce.

Reigning Super Bowl champions Mahomes and Kelce will take on two reigning NBA champions: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Mahomes last participated in the match in its sixth edition, when he and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers by just one hole.

During that last matchup, Mahomes called himself the “J.R. Smith of putting,” and Brady — who had the Lombardi Trophy printed on his golf balls — asked Allen if he had ever seen one. As can be imagined, this should be the perfect setting for Kelce to shine.

The showcase match will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time and will air on TNT.