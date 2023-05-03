Arrowheadlines: Daniel Jeremiah says Chiefs can turn draft picks into starters

The latest

NFL Network analyst praises Chiefs for being able to turn draft picks into starters | Kansas City Star

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the Kansas City Chiefs can make the most of this year’s class. Ahead of the draft, Jeremiah talked about the 2022 class, which had a big impact on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship. “Brett Veach did a wonderful job of bringing guys in that were smart, athletic, and coachable,” Jeremiah said in a conference call. “I give their staff credit because sometimes it’s not just your scouting staff being able to identify talent. It’s your coaching staff being able to develop that talent. I think the Chiefs coaching staff is one of the best teaching staffs in the NFL, and that was evident by the way they were able to get these young guys on the field early and get them up and running. “They just got better and better as the year went along. I think they’ve kind of laid out the blueprint for teams that have paid their quarterback. This is how you have to do it. You’ve got to go out there, get extra picks. You’re not going to be able to pay everybody, but you need to hit on draft picks. So if you can get more of them and increase your odds, those are the cheap starters you need to round out your team.”

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round | NFL.com

Round 2 1. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU — Kansas City Chiefs (55th overall) Targeted 173 times in 12 games last year, Rice was SMU’s offense. While not the small, quick receiver the Chiefs usually select, Rice can win after the catch with quickness and strength through contact. Kansas City needed size in its receiving corps and found it in Round 2.

Revised Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl numbers set viewership record | KMBC.com

Nielsen released a revised number of 115.1 million for Fox Sports’ broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February. The previous record was the 2015 game between New England and Seattle at 114,442,000 viewers, not including streaming. It also supplanted the 2017 Super Bowl between Atlanta and New England (113,668,000) as the most-watched of Fox’s 10 Super Bowls. Nielsen revised this year’s original figure of 113.1 million by 2 million after a review that revealed encoding irregularities as well as issues with out-of-home measurement. “I really appreciate their diligence in conducting the review and coming to the most correct number possible. Super Bowl Sunday is the most difficult day for them because you have not just the scale but people are watching on English and Spanish, in and out of home, online and all of that has to be stitched together into a credible number. I give them credit for acknowledging the issue, being transparent about it and get to the most correct number they can get to,” said Fox Sports Executive Vice President Michael Mulvihill, who is head of strategy and analytics.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback named one of most influential athletes | FOX4KC.com

Sports betting site BookMakers analyzed the number of followers for each NFL star. The site then ranked each athlete to determine which players have the most influence on social media. The ranking shows that Patrick Mahomes is the biggest social media influencer on the Kansas City Chiefs. With more than 5.6 milion Instagram followers, Mahomes is also the second biggest influencer in the NFL. Just one player tops Mahomes influential status when it comes to Instagram followers. Odell Beckham, Jr. has the most Instagram followers, according to BookMakers. It’s not even close. The Baltimore Ravens new wide receiver has more than 17.2 million followers on Instagram, more than three times the number of followers Mahomes boasts.

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Travis Kelce Is A Megastar Off The Field, Too | Forbes

He has launched a fashion line, hosted Saturday Night Live, co-hosted Apple’s AAPL -0.6% sixth most popular sports podcast, kicked off the 2023 NFL Draft in style and spearheaded Kelce Jam. Is his plan to become a media mogul? An athlete-turned-jack-of-all-trades entertainer? “There’s no real hidden goal,” Kelce told me. “Things just kind of come into place, and it’s fun.” His latest fun venture was Kelce Jam, a concert and food festival that took place at Azura Amphitheater (formerly Sandstone) in Bonner Springs, Kan. on Friday, April 28 while Day Two of the 2023 NFL Draft unfolded across the city in downtown Kansas City, Mo. More than 18,000 attended Kelce Jam despite rainy conditions, and it sold its first 10,000 tickets in 20 minutes. Kelce Jam featured musicians Machine Gun Kelly, Tech N9ne, Rick Ross and Loud Luxury (a Canadian DJ duo). Kelce grew up in Cleveland near Kelly, who is his same age, and knew TechN9ne, a Kansas City native. “We wanted the rock stars to come,” Kelce said. “We got ’em.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to give ‘riders up’ command Saturday at Kentucky Derby | KSHB.com

Mahomes will give the Derby’s “riders up” command Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Mahomes will become the third NFL personality to give the command since Kentucky Derby officials had a celebrity attendee start making the call in 2012. Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who’s now with the Denver Broncos, and eight-year NFL veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater previously made the call. There will be plenty of NFL connections at the Kentucky Derby — including former players Peyton Manning, Emmitt Smith, A.J.Hawk and Brandon Stokely along with current NFL players Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Graham, Randall Cobb, David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga. Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buchele and tight end Blake Bell will join Mahomes at the Kentucky Derby.

Around the NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster says Patriots ‘definitely have enough’ weapons surrounding QB Mac Jones | NFL.com

Smith-Schuster seems to think the Patriots have plenty surrounding his new quarterback to help the team excel this year. “Most definitely, most definitely. We definitely have enough,” Smith-Schuster told reporters on Tuesday. “We’ve got guys who can run down the field. We’ve got guys that can do a lot of different things. What’s crazy about this offense that I didn’t know about until I got here was that there’s guys that play both ways. There’s guys that can play receiver, that can play in the backfield, and seeing that you can have so many different weapons with these players, it just gives Mac these opportunities to do whatever he wants.”

Commanders president says team sold season’s worth of suites in week after Dan Snyder sale report | Yahoo! Sports

During an appearance on CNBC’s “Last Call” on Tuesday, Commanders president Jason Wright told host Brian Sullivan the team saw a full season’s worth in annual suite sales in the span of a week after it was first announced Snyder was exploring a sale of the team: “This is a historic franchise with a 90-year history, people that love this team. We’ve already seen some of that business momentum come back. When the [sale] process was announced last November, we sold what we would normally sell in a full season in annual suites, we made that in a week after we announced the sale. “There’s anticipation of this franchise returning to what it once was. People are willing to jump back into business with us, whether that’s sponsors, suite-holders and others. We’ve now built an organization that can absorb that momentum.” That spike in sales reportedly coincides with increased interest among less-wealthy fans as well.

Henry Ruggs III to take plea deal, prison sentence in fatal DUI crash | NFL.com

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III told a judge Tuesday he will admit that he drove drunk at speeds up to 156 mph, causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. The plea deal could send the 24-year-old first-round NFL draft pick to state prison for three to 10 years. Ruggs waived a long-delayed preliminary hearing with the agreement to admit that he drove under the influence of alcohol causing death, a felony, his lawyers said. A six-month sentence for a guilty plea to misdemeanor manslaughter will be folded in with the total. Ruggs spoke only to acknowledge for Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia that he understands the terms of the agreement. Prosecutor Eric Bauman told the judge the Clark County District Attorney’s office endorsed the deal. “This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all parties involved,” Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement handed to reporters.

NFL star Shaquil Barrett’s two-year-old daughter found drowned at his home in Tampa | Yahoo! News

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquill Barrett has been found drowned in a swimming pool at his Florida home. The child was found at the residence in South Tampa on Sunday morning. The Tampa Police Department said that officers arrived at the home in the Beach Park neighbourhood at about 9.30am, responding to a report regarding a child having fallen into a pool, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The child was taken to a hospital and lifesaving efforts took place, but the child was shortly pronounced dead. The investigation into what happened is still ongoing, but no foul play is suspected. The police said on Sunday it’s believed to have been an accidental and tragic incident.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Felix Anudike-Uzomah can be the edge rusher the Chiefs need

In recent years, former Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark served as the team’s lighter, more athletic defensive end. Anudike-Uzomah projects to fill that role. In the short term, he can provide some of the speed rushing that Clark contributed in recent seasons, complementing the team’s power rushers. In the long term, we can see Anudike-Uzomah developing into the run defender that Clark was, using his impressive leverage and balance to always stay in position. Overall, I see the Chiefs’ first-round pick developing into exactly the player the team has been craving since Clark’s peak performances in 2019: a three-down defensive end. Anudike-Uzomah may not be there on Day 1 — but unlike other defensive linemen on the roster, he has the tools to get there.

A tweet to make you think

If you are a Chiefs fan saying you want MHJ next year, you are rooting to go like 1-16 and clinch the first pick https://t.co/iG1bFZG8TH — Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief) May 2, 2023

