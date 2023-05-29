Phase 3 of Chiefs’ offseason continues on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to continue their third phase of the offseason on Tuesday with three days of organized team activity (OTA) practices that will run through to Thursday.

The Chiefs completed their first set of voluntary days last week, leading into Weeks 2 and 3 before the offseason program culminates with a three-day mandatory minicamp.

May 22-24 (Monday through Wednesday)

May 30-June 1 (Tuesday through Thursday)

(Tuesday through Thursday) June 6-9 (Tuesday through Friday)

The mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday, June 13, and runs through Thursday, June 15. As a reminder, no live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Credentialed media is permitted for one OTA practice per week, which occurs on Thursday, June 1, this week. At the time of this writing, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and other assistants are expected to take the podium following the workout.