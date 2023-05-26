On Friday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The club announced the news on its official Twitter account.

The transaction is notable for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been connected to the 30-year-old wide receiver throughout the offseason. Early in April, we saw the initial rumblings that Hopkins could be released — which would be the only way the Chiefs could feasibly sign the wide receiver.

It was well known that the Cardinals were shopping the five-time All-Pro with high hopes for a trade, but the $19.45 million 2023 salary that would have come with a trade prevented teams from committing to a deal. Now, all bets are off, and the Chiefs should be back in the mix.

Keep in mind: though Kansas City could find itself back in the mix, it would still need to free up some cap space. At Arrowhead Pride, we estimate the Chiefs have about $1.1 million in 2023 cap space, and that number will drop once wide receiver Rashee Rice signs his rookie deal. But that could be alleviated by a contract extension for defensive tackle Chris Jones or a restructure/adjustment for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hopkins himself has expressed interest in playing with Mahomes, but he also has named Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Hopkins Watch is back on. Stay tuned.