Watch episode 1 of ‘Work To Win’ here; discussion, poll

“Work To Win” Episode 1

The Kansas City Chiefs’ behind-the-scenes offseason video series Work To Win premiered its first episode of season two on Thursday night.

Season Two, Episode One: Take a look inside the front office as the Chiefs went through the free agency period. Tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu are among others the free agents that will join the chiefs this off season. Safety Mike Edwards and Linebacker Drue Tranquill also join the team. The staff looks ahead to hosting the 2023 NFL Draft.

You can watch above — or by accessing the Chiefs’ YouTube channel.