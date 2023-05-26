This week, Chiefs fans think L’Jarius Sneed will have a big season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Periodically, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans think L’Jarius Sneed is headed for a big season.

Most cornerback interceptions

In 2022, the Chiefs brought some rookies into the secondary who turned some heads. But this season, fans think fourth-year corner L’Jarius Sneed (who led the team with three picks last season) is the most likely to do it again. Still, second-year players Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie are close behind.

Who becomes the sixth wide receiver?

Just like a year ago, many players are vying for what will likely be only one (or maybe two) roster spots available to wide receivers. Even though support for Justyn Ross remains strong, most fans think former New York Giants wideout Richie James is most likely to grab the last spot.

Rookie sack production

While sacks may not give the best measure of a pass rusher’s effectiveness, it’s the one that gets all the attention. By a wide margin, most Kansas City fans think that the team’s first-round defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah will have between four and seven quarterback takedowns in 2023. George Karlaftis had six in his rookie season.

