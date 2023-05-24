Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to local media members following Day 3 of organized team activities. He was asked about several players during the 10-minute session.

QB Patrick Mahomes

Reid first discussed the drive of his quarterback, who came back after a 2021 AFC title loss to win Super Bowl LVII. Reid explained that whatever the previous season’s result, Mahomes comes in motivated.

“He’s made that a habit which is a positive thing,” said Reid. “He’s been – well you guys are out there but he’s 100% in and going after it. He challenges himself and he challenges the guys around him to be great on both sides of the ball. So everything’s alive out there and moving fast. As a head coach, I appreciate that.”

QB Blaine Gabbert and QB Shane Buechele

There is a new potential veteran backup in town with the arrival of the 33-year-old Gabbert.

“He’s smart,” said Reid of the Missouri product. “He’s bigger than I thought he was, a big kid. [He] throws the ball – a strong arm, has developed a good relationship with Pat. [I] look forward to seeing when things are going fast. Right now, he’s making sure he knows where everybody’s at and has it down. But you can tell he’s done it before.”

Gabbert entered the league as a first-round pick in 2011. Buechele caught on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

“He’s had a good camp up to this point,” said Reid of Buechele. “A good Phase 2, a good Phase 3 here, so he’s got a pretty good feel of what’s going on.”

RT Jawaan Taylor

Even though Kansas City seems to be leaning into Donovan Smith at left tackle and Taylor at right, Reid remains steadfast that Taylor would be fine on both sides.

“I believe he can do both, so I don’t think that’s a problem and he got a few snaps at that,” he noted. “We’ve got two veteran guys that have a lot of snaps under their belt at a high level so we feel comfortable with that so we’ll see. We expect the guys behind them to compete, and we should be fine there.”

WR Skyy Moore

Moore is entering Year 2 after the Chiefs selected him out of Western Michigan in last year’s second round.

“I like what I see,” began Reid. “He’s getting strong. You can tell that he’s worked this offseason. He was down there with Pat the whole time and never missed a day with him, so he’s done a good job. [He has a] better understanding.”

WRs John and Justyn Ross

Asked to specifically comment on John Ross, Reid opted to chat about both of his Rosses on the roster.

“I like both of the Rosses (John and Justyn), big and little,” smiled the head coach. “So, the big one (Justyn Ross) is coming along. He feels good, his foot feels good, the surgery that he had worked out well up to this point. He’s made some nice plays for us out here. I know Pat’s got trust in him, so that’s good to see. And the smaller Ross (John Ross) is extremely fast and quick. Before he got hurt, he was on to a pretty good season. I like what I see there, too.”

John ran a 4.22 at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine.

“He’s the one that jumped out at everybody at the combine just when he ran,” continued Reid. “I mean, he was extremely fast. I think he set a record there, I believe. He can move, he can skedaddle and he’s smart, which you need to be in this thing.”

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire was very much back in the mix with starter Isiah Pacheco currently sidelined.

“He came back in good shape and is working hard. He looks great, quick, strong. I’m happy for him.”

Up next

The Chiefs open up their doors for another media session on Day 6 of OTAs — next Thursday, June 1. Reid will speak again, along with select Kansas City assistants, including defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.