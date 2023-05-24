Chiefs’ OTAs Day 3: Full absentee list for Kansas City in the first media look

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media following his third organized team activity (OTA) practice.

“Good to get in Phase 3,” said Reid. “[We’ve] obviously been going here a little bit with the Phase 1 and 2, but it’s good to get out and be able to go against each other with the rules that are given and see the guys move around a little bit and compete.”

In all, 82 members the Chiefs’ 90-man roster took the field on Wednesday. The media in attendance did not see tight end Jody Fortson, defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Jerick McKinnon, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, running back Isiah Pacheco or defensive tackle Turk Wharton. Of those listed, Pacheco (offseason surgeries) and Wharton (ACL tear) are presumably rehabbing.

Cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed, as well as offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick, were seen on the field without their helmets. Reid declined to go into details about injuries, but did confirm that holding McDuffie and Sneed back from the Wednesday workout was precautionary.

As a reminder, the 10 OTA sessions leading up to the mandatory minicamp (June 13-15) are voluntary, so there is no injury report. Media members are only invited to one practice a week, so it is challenging to glean definitive insight from an absentee list (especially when a video clip of someone missing — such as Fortson — hits Twitter).

Wednesday marked the beginning of Phase 3. Reid opted for Phase 1 to take place virtually.

“That’s not what the [league] rule is,” explained Reid, “just with the season being as long as it was — give the guys a little bit more time and still be able to meet with them, introduce some of the new things, talk about scheme evaluation. And then they all came back for Phase 2. And now you’re able to go through it versus air.

“It’s OK. It’s probably better for the offense than it is the defense. Defense doesn’t have an offense they can go against out there, so you have coaches and trainers and everybody else being the offense for them.”

And speaking of defense, rookie first-round defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (hand) appeared to practice a little more than he did a couple of weeks ago during the club’s rookie minicamp. Still, he did not participate in team drills during this look.