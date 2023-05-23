Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Ep. 40: live show in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — host a weekly podcast called "New Heights." The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, neighborhood in which they grew up.

As part of the NFL Draft Week festivities in Kansas City last month, Travis and Jason took the New Heights podcast on the road, recording it in front of a live audience at the Kansas City Music Hall. The result was a rowdy fever dream of awesome interviews — and grown men in diapers.

"New Heights" with Jason & Travis Kelce | Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment | You can also listen to the show on Spotify.

1. Roger is a Good(ell) Sport

Goodell came out trolling Kansas City right off the bat for not booing louder, saying, "Come on, Kansas City, you can do better than that!"

Goodell wasn't done with his jabs, as he immediately followed this up by commenting on the beauty and history of the Kansas City Music Hall.

"This venue has been the home for some of the finest Broadway shows, some of the greatest symphony orchestras, and finally a football podcast who can't decide if Waffle House is a diner," quipped Goodell before continuing. "This all started last year when the NFL writers and I got together and decided that two brothers should play each other in the Super Bowl, and when the Bosa brothers said, 'No,' we said, 'Well, the Kelce brothers will do.'"

The commissioner's introduction set the tone for what would be a wild night of celebration of football.

I still can't believe Roger Goodell just ... admitted it



NEW HEIGHTS LIVE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/b5w9lvsSTK@JasonKelce @tkelce pic.twitter.com/1DReJLQrgf — New Heights (@newheightshow) May 22, 2023

2. Creed Humphrey and Eric Stonestreet

The show kept the momentum rolling by following up the Goodell interview by welcoming Chiefs superfan/actor Eric Stonestreet and Kansas City starting center Creed Humphrey to the stage.

Stonestreet joked that the reason he agreed to appear on the live show was he "was told this was a podcast for athletes — just good-looking men, and athletes. We don't sign babies, we make babies!"

Caught up in the moment, Travis let out a hoot and a holler and replied, "I'm about that!" and followed it up by saying, "How about it, Mom?"

Travis referenced conversations in previous episodes regarding the family's desire for him to settle down.

When Stonestreet was asked what his Chiefs fandom origin story was, he said that it goes back to his elementary school days in Piper, Kansas, when one afternoon, he went to the Indian Springs Mall and got a football card autographed by legendary Chiefs running back and hero Joe Delaney.

"I've kept that card for my whole life — and that was the beginning of my Chiefs fandom. I've never loved anything more."

Like a true center, Humphrey was a man of few words through the bulk of the interview. He maybe said 10 words the whole time

Later in the show, Travis and Jason played a game with Humphrey and Stonestreet, where they tried to pair each other with their TV sitcom equivalent:

Travis Kelce as Joey Tribbiani from Friends.

Stonestreet refuted this comparison, saying Travis is too smart to be Joey Tribbiani.

"Joey was a character that played down his intelligence. I would go a different direction and say Zach [Morris] from Saved by the Bell or Uncle Jesse from Full House."

Jason Kelce as Al Bundy from Married with Children.

For Jason, Stonestreet said that he sees Jason more as Skipper from Gilligan's Island because he's always taking care of people.

Creed Humphrey as Mose Schrute from The Office.

Previously in the interview, Humphrey said that he didn't know who Joey Tribbiani or Al Bundy was, but when Schrute's picture was displayed on the screen, Stonestreet asked who that was, Humphrey immediately piped up and said, "Mose Schrute from The Office."

Which caused Stonestreet to exclaim, "You know that one?"

"I know The Office," laughed Humphrey.

3. QB1 breaks in like The Texas Rattlesnake

To cap the night, the New Heights crew pulled a little bit of a fast one on the crowd by interrupting Chad Henne's interview mid-question by bringing Patrick Mahomes out on stage with only Steve Austin's WWE entrance music to announce his arrival.

When Mahomes walked out on stage, he was greeted with a T-shirt cannon that he handled like a seasoned veteran of the swag-launching industry, which caused Henne to laugh.

"How about the T-shirt shooting thing? Jason has to teach me how to do it, right? Pat just comes out and grabs the damn thing, and boom," he said, pointing to Mahomes.

"Starting quarterback," he said before pointing back to himself. "Backup quarterback."

Travis didn't waste any time in the interview, asking Mahomes, who is a partial owner of the Kansas City Royals, if he could have a shot at redemption by throwing out the first pitch at a game this season.

For those who don't know the backstory, Travis flubbed the opening pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game earlier in the season.

Being his true friend, Mahomes replied, "It's already in the works."

And thank goodness; we can't have that horrible throw besmirching Travis' athletic legacy.