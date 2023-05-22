NFL owners approve flex Thursday Night Football scheduling

Despite the direct competitive disadvantage that could go along with it and the disapproval of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs were among 24 teams that voted to approve flexible scheduling for “Thursday Night Football” on Monday afternoon at the spring meetings in Minneapolis, according to several reports.

Giants, Jets, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Detroit, Bengals, Pittsburgh voted against it - to no avail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2023

There are further rules that go along with a flex to Thursday night, such as 28 days advanced notice — and no team playing two Thursday night games on the road. Only two total games can be flexed to Thursday night all season, and a flex to Thursday can only occur between Weeks 13 and 17.

Considering that window, it is highly unlikely Kansas City will be flexed to “Thursday Night Football” during the 2023 regular season. The Chiefs are already scheduled for primetime games in Weeks 13 and 15, and their Week 16 game is the first of a tripleheader on Christmas Day. That only leaves Week 14 (Bills) and Week 17 (Bengals) — and we’ve talked in detail on these pages about CBS protecting both matchups in the late-afternoon slot.

Still, the Chiefs could be flexed to Thursday night in future years, something not popular with Mahomes, safety Justin Reid, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling — or the entirety of the NFL Players Association. Much of the concern involves health and safety, which has always been a lingering issue of the Thursday night spotlight.

The teams that were opposed reportedly cited problematic travel logistics and the impact on fans; the Chiefs were not among them.