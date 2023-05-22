 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs share scenes from first day of OTAs

It’s time for the next Phase of the offseason.

By Pete Sweeney
Phase 3 of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason begins on Monday (more on that here) with organized team activities (OTAs), and players are arriving at the University of Kansas Hospital Arrowhead Training Complex to get things started.

The club’s official Twitter account is keeping fans updated:

The Super Bowl MVP has arrived

Patrick Mahomes is representing his Texas Tech roots with a personalized sweatshirt — and his partners, Oakley and Essentia (product placement is key).

Justin Reid, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Willie Gay Jr. and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are in the building

Edwards-Helaire could be taking first-team reps as Isiah Pacheco is expected to continue his rehab from offseason surgery.

Bonnie Willie and Clyde

Edwards-Helaire and Gay strike a pose before entering the facility.

New faces

From left to right and clockwise, offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, wide receiver Richie James and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu show up for their first day of work in a Chiefs uniform.

