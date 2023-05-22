 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross and Richie James work at ‘Camp Pat’

The latest episode of Moore’s YouTube series has plenty of video of Moore — and many other Kansas City receivers.

By John Dixon
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Late on Sunday night, second-year Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore released the fourth episode of his YouTube series “Before Your Eyes.” It includes footage from inside quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Texas workouts in April, in which Mahomes, Shane Buechele and Chris Oladukun work with Moore and other Kansas City pass-catchers like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney, Richie James, Justyn Ross, Jody Fortson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Noah Gray and Blake Bell.

Previous episodes may be seen on Moore’s YouTube channel.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride