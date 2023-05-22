WATCH: Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross and Richie James work at ‘Camp Pat’

Late on Sunday night, second-year Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore released the fourth episode of his YouTube series “Before Your Eyes.” It includes footage from inside quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Texas workouts in April, in which Mahomes, Shane Buechele and Chris Oladukun work with Moore and other Kansas City pass-catchers like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney, Richie James, Justyn Ross, Jody Fortson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Noah Gray and Blake Bell.

Previous episodes may be seen on Moore’s YouTube channel.