Phase 3 of the Chiefs’ offseason program begins on Monday

On Monday, 20 NFL teams — including the Kansas City Chiefs — will begin Phase Three of their offseason programs.

During Phase Three, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of voluntary organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp. This must also occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

The Chiefs will conduct their 10 voluntary OTA sessions on these dates:

May 22-24 (Monday through Wednesday)

(Monday through Wednesday) May 30-June 1 (Tuesday through Thursday)

(Tuesday through Thursday) June 6-9 (Tuesday through Friday)

Credentialed media will be permitted to attend practice and interview coaches and players on Wednesday, May 24, Thursday, June 1 and Thursday, June 8.

The media will also be permitted to cover each day of Kansas City’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which will begin on Tuesday, June 13 and run through Thursday, June 15.

The Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans also begin Phase Three on Monday.