Dante Hall: ‘Kadarius Toney has the potential to be better than me’

Kansas City Chiefs legend Dante Hall — soon to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor — was unsurprisingly asked about a particular play from Super Bowl LVII.

In the fourth quarter of the eventual 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney returned a punt 65 yards to the Eagles' 5-yard line to set up a key touchdown. It was the longest return in Super Bowl history.

Speaking to Kansas City media over the weekend about his impending honor, Hall — the franchise record holder for punt and kickoff return touchdowns — naturally asked if he sees similarities between himself and Toney.

"I definitely do," he responded. "He definitely has some wiggle — a little zig and zag to him."

Toney — selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft — joined the Chiefs in a midseason trade. Hall became aware of the former Florida Gator through his friendship with Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

McGaughey was a Chiefs coaching intern in 2001 and the team's assistant special teams coordinator in 2002 — overlapping with Hall's seven-year Chiefs career from 2000 to 2006.

"I was aware of him because I live in the New York/New Jersey area," Hall explained. "We had a guy [in Kansas City], Thomas McGaughey — who is a New York Giants special teams coach. I hadn't heard of Kadarius Toney prior, but when he got traded, the coach was like, 'That guy is probably better than you.'

"That was the first time in 22 years he's ever said another guy can potentially be better than me. We talk all the time about returners he's had. I go speak to his guys. When he said that, I really had to start [looking]. 'Better than me? Hold on, let me see what we are working with.'"

After learning more about Toney, Hall agrees McGaughey's assessment is possible.

"He has the potential to be better than me," Hall conceeded, "because he's bigger. But he has the same agility as a little guy has. That's a deadly combination."

Talent, however, may limit Toney's opportunities in the return game.

Former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was already likely a superior talent to Hall — at least on punt returns. The now-Miami Dolphins star almost certainly would have broken the franchise record for punt return touchdowns — if he had not developed an indispensable role on offense. Health-permitting, Toney will likely be needed for what he brings to wide receiver routes — with punt return opportunities eventually reserved for key moments, as Hill was used for much of his six-year tenure in Kansas City.

Hall confirmed that he has spoken with Toney since joining the Chiefs but has not offered pointers in the return game. In his mind, such input is unnecessary, given the accomplishments of the Chiefs' current coaching staff.

"I've kind of DM'd and chatted with Kadarius," the "Human Joystick" confirmed. "But it wasn't any football-related, specific stuff. It was more like 'Welcome to the Kingdom. If I can do anything for you, let me know. Much respect.' It was reciprocated on his end.

"So that's pretty much been the gist of the conversation. They are being led by one of the greatest coaches — if not the GOAT — of all time. They don't need any help from me — other than some off-the-field stuff. Like where to go eat. Where's the good bar-b-que places?"