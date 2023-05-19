According to the NFL’s official Friday transactions report, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed their first-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft: former Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Just one of the team’s seven picks remains unsigned.

No contract details have yet been made available. Since these deals are based on the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players, they can be estimated pretty accurately. According to the salary-cap site Spotrac, Anudike-Uzomah’s rookie deal will have a cap impact of $1.2 million after the 51st-largest cap hit ($940,000) is subtracted from his $2.1 million cap figure, as required under offseason top-51 salary-cap rules.

With a full complement of players on the 90-man roster, we now estimate that the team has $1.1 million in cap space — and will need about $240,000 for its remaining unsigned draft pick: former SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was selected during the second round.