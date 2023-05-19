Let’s Argue: Skyy Moore will end the season as the Chiefs’ best wideout

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue — a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Skyy Moore will be the Chiefs’ best wide receiver

Skyy Moore will end season as Chiefs best wr. — Eddie (@piefan83) May 18, 2023

Some will consider this a hot take. I don’t.

I’m one of Moore’s biggest supporters in the media. When you look at his raw numbers, it leaves a lot to be desired. But when you apply context, however, you can understand why someone would be high on Moore’s upside.

First of all, he has the traits: a great release, sure hands and tremendous yards-after-catch ability.

If you don’t believe me, look at last season’s second Los Angeles Chargers game — when the Chiefs were severely shorthanded at receiver. Moore finished that game with six catches for 63 yards.

All he needs is more opportunities. This season, he should get them.

Kadarius Toney can stay healthy all season

I think Toney can stay healthy for an entire season — Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana) May 16, 2023

This hot take comes from our very own Rocky Magaña.

There’s no denying the talent that Toney possesses. He can high-point the ball. He has sticky hands — and he’s shifty. You understand why the Chiefs see him as a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver.

But staying on the field has been problematic former first-round pick. In his first two seasons, Toney has missed 15 games.

Still, this will be the first time Toney has spent a full offseason under the guidance of this organization, so I understand why there is optimism he can remain healthy.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Donovan Smith will be better than Orlando Brown Jr.

Donovan Smith will be more serviceable at his 4 million than OBJR. https://t.co/qluqSAvdFh — ️etty Champion (@HKChiefs9276) May 18, 2023

The jury is still out on whether Smith or Jawaan Taylor will start at left tackle.

Nonetheless, it never hurts to add tackle depth at a bargain price.

For the production Brown provided, general manager Brett Veach felt it wasn’t worth bringing him back at his asking price. In 2022, he was among the league’s leaders in pressures among tackles.

BRING. BACK. FRANK. CLARK.

It’s safe to say this isn’t an unpopular opinion in Chiefs Kingdom.

If you can bring back Frank Clark on a cheap deal, why not?

The kind of leadership Clark brings to the locker room goes without saying. It doesn’t hurt that he’s one of the best pass rushers in postseason history.

Clark is currently third all-time in postseason sacks. Willie McGinest is first with 16.