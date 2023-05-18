 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs announce full preseason schedule

We now know the dates and times for Kansas City’s three 2023 preseason games.

By John Dixon
Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

When the NFL’s full regular-season schedule was announced last Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs told us that the team would play one preseason game at home against the Cleveland Browns and two road games one against the New Orleans Saints and one against the Arizona Cardinals. But at that time, the specific dates and times of these games reamained unknown

On Monday, the Chiefs filled in the details:

2023 Preseason Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Aug 13		 @Saints Caesars Superdome
New Orleans		 KSHB
12 p.m.
Wk
2		 Sat
Aug 19		 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 KSHB
7:00 p.m.
Wk
3		 Sat
Aug 26		 Browns GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 KSHB
12 p.m.

The first and last games will be played at Noon — the first one a Sunday road game and the last one a Saturday home game — while the intervening road game will be played on a Saturday evening. Then Kansas City will have 12 full days to prepare for the opening game of their championship defense (and Banner Night!) on Thursday, September 7 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Detroit Lions.

All preseason games will again be carried locally on KSHB/41 — and the across the region o on the Chiefs Television Network.

