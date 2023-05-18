NFL.com names Chiefs’ top remaining priority — do you agree?

NFL.com’s Mark Sessler recently drafted an article naming each organization’s “biggest remaining offseason priority.”

The Kansas City Chiefs added tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor in free agency — and at this writing, both are projected to start. They also added wide receiver Richie James, safety Mike Edwards, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and linebacker Drue Tranquill before selecting defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, wide receiver Rashee Rice and offensive tackle Wanya Morris with their top three picks in the NFL Draft. Running back Jerick McKinnon is sticking around for the title defense.

So what’s left for the Chiefs? Sessler argues general manager Brett Veach needs to acquire a big-name receiver.

Top priority: Trade for a big-time wideout Many a breath was wasted last offseason fretting over a Chiefs attack suddenly missing Tyreek Hill . Andy Reid turns panic into production and he’ll do so again no matter who lines up at wide receiver. It felt like Kadarius Toney was just beginning to bubble into a figure of wonder come the Super Bowl. Marquez Valdes-Scantling , Skyy Moore , Richie James and rookie Rashee Rice will help fill the void left by JuJu Smith-Schuster . Justyn Ross is a 6-foot-4 item of intrigue, too, but Kansas City rests in a unique spot. Player development is king, but trading for a plug-and-play star — maybe Tampa’s Mike Evans or this column’s oft-mentioned DeAndre Hopkins — would keep the Mahomes Machine a step ahead of the Bengals and Bills.

Takeaway

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing to weapons such as Mike Evans or DeAndre Hopkins would no doubt be a thrilling thought in the minds of Chiefs fans, it probably isn’t realistic. According to Spotrac, Evans and Hopkins come with 2023 cap hits of $23.7 million and $30.8 million respectively — and Kansas City remains up against the cap .

I’m probably in the minority in my conviction that Kansas City’s need for another wide receiver is overblown. Examining 2022 yardage output, the reigning Super Bowl champions are returning five of the top six pass-catchers, including tight end Travis Kelce at the top of the list (1,138). Kansas City will have to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 933 yards, but there is optimism from the club regarding the health of Kadarius Toney, a step forward by Skyy Moore and the promise of second-round rookie Rashee Rice. In my view, tight ends Noah Gray and Jody Fortson (as well as wide receiver Justin Watson), continue to be under-the-radar contributors — and that’s all without mentioning a lengthy list of lottery tickets highlighted by Justyn Ross.

To me, the critical missing ingredient at this time is a veteran disruptor along the defensive line — and there are still plenty of names available. Pass rushers Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney and Leonard Floyd are free agents, and so are familiar faces like Frank Clark, Carlos Dunlap, Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram. Trends from recent seasons tell me one of these players (or someone like them) will find his way to St. Joseph in mid-August.

