Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Ep. 39: the Germany game and Kelce Bowl 2.0

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — host a weekly podcast called “New Heights.” The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio neighborhood in which they grew up.

In this episode, the brothers discuss Week 11 Super Bowl rematch between their teams. Also: who’s a better choice to defend mankind against aliens — Arnold Schwarzenegger or The Rock — and what it’s like to play a game overseas?

1. The Rock or Arnie?

In their weekly “No Dumb Questions” bit, a listener asked the brothers whom they would send to defend mankind against interstellar invaders. Travis and Jason threw around several names. One option they discussed was Will Smith — since he has ample experience dealing with extraterrestrials in both “Independence Day” and the “Men in Black” franchise. Another was the Alien slayer herself: Sigourney Weaver. (If I’m being honest, she didn’t get the respect she deserves).

Ultimately, Travis decided on Dwayne Johnson.

“I’m sending The Rock,” he said. “Just a physical specimen. Confident. He’ll know what to do.”

Jason laughed, saying that Arnold Schwarzenegger was a superior choice.

“I mean he already beat aliens,” he noted. “He took down a predator.”

On this one, I can’t argue with Jason’s logic. Comparing the characters the two actors have played, Schwarzenegger has a better list of mankind-saving warriors. Aside from starring in “Predator,” Schwarzenegger was also in movies like “Commando,” “Total Recall,” “Conan The Barbarian” — and of course, “Terminator.”

The Rock’s resume isn’t nearly as impressive. He’s been in “The Scorpion King,” “G.I. Joe,” “Hercules,” and about 600 “Fast and Furious” movies. The Rock’s characters simply don’t hold up to Schwarzenegger’s.

2. Kelce Bowl 2.0

Outside of the Chiefs playing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, the biggest game on Kansas City’s 2023 schedule might be its Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Eagles in Week 11’s “Monday Night Football” matchup. When the teams played for the Lombardi Trophy just three months ago, the game came down to the wire. The rematch could easily have playoff implications for both teams.

Jason and Travis’ mom Donna Kelce was among those who were saying the game was going to take place on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2.

While this insider information turned out to be untrue, Travis was quick to come to his mother’s defense.

“It did come from a kind of trusted source that [was] also deleted,” explained Travis. “[It was] the Kansas City Star — [and] from what she says, the Star deleted it. But who knows? Mom — everybody — makes mistakes. I’ve had to delete some stuff on Twitter before.”

Jason observed that people shouldn’t believe everything they read online.

“Listen, I think just as a bar — a good bar — don’t get any news from Facebook,” he said. “Especially if it’s from a boomer like Mom, you know. It’s not where you wanna be looking.”

3. Going to Germany

Before playing the Eagles, the Chiefs will travel to Frankfurt, Germany for a Week 9 matchup against former Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins.

Jason mentioned Hill’s April appearance on Kansas City sports radio (and social media), boasting that he was going to score a touchdown at Arrowhead.

"I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all"



Tyreek Hill talks to @Shermanator_42 and @GehrigDieter about his move to Miami, his favorite memories with the Chiefs and how he felt watching his old team win the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/cdfWqLO5FS — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) April 5, 2023

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?” he said. “Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it, but guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.”

Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones took exception to Hill’s words.

The only ✌ sign he throwing up is walking to the bus after the game — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) April 6, 2023

But Travis said that he loves playing in international games.

“Anything that changes the scene,” he said. “I like playing in away stadiums... because during the season, you just don’t get the opportunity to see another city or arena outside of game day.

“I will say this. We got a guy — Blaine Gabbert — who was the backup quarterback in Tampa Bay last year... He played in Germany last year and said it was awesome. He said the fans were amazing. They were rowdy; they got into it.”

Travis said that while he is in Germany, he would like to host a “Chug-Off,” where people could compete by drinking an entire stein of beer as quickly as possible.

Jason wondered if Travis was planning on participating in the competition.

Travis nodded slyly — and then responded with a note of sarcasm.

“I don’t think I should drink before the game,” he said.

