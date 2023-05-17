The Kansas City Chiefs landed one player on the Pro Football Focus “25 under 25” list entering the 2023 season. Here’s a spoiler alert: it is the same player as last year.

It’s their 23-year-old third-year starting center: Creed Humphrey. At No. 6, Humphrey is ranked 10 spots higher than last year (No. 16)

6. C CREED HUMPHREY, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Humphrey has been as rock solid as a young offensive lineman can be. He’s recorded back-to-back elite grades of 91.8 in 2021 and 89.9 in 2022. On more than 1,400 true pass-blocking snaps played, he’s given up on one sack and just 28 total pressures across the past two years.

Takeaway

As Kansas City’s tackle spots continue their carousel of recent years, Humphrey remains the anchor between left guard Joe Thuney and right guard Trey Smith, which makes up one of the best interiors in the NFL. Humphrey has been durable for the Chiefs, starting 35 of a possible 35 regular-season games to start his career.

Last year’s objections to the snubbings of 23-year-old Smith and 23-year-old linebacker Nick Bolton did nothing for them in 2023, but there is probably even more for Chiefs fans to complain about this year: 22-year-old cornerback Trent McDuffie, 22-year-old defensive end George Karlaftis and 24-year-old running back Isiah Pacheco are nowhere to be found.

Division rivals made up the next two players, with Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain checking in at No. 7 and Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater ranking No. 8. The Las Vegas Raiders had no players make the list.