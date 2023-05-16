Chiefs sign 3 more 2023 draft picks

According to a tweet from the team’s official account, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed three more of their drafted players to their rookie contracts: tackle Wanya Morris, defensive end BJ Thompson and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn.

Morris was taken in the third round (92nd overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Thompson was acquired in the fifth round (166th overall) and Coburn was selected in the sixth round with the 194th pick. We have already reported the signings of fourth-round defensive back Chamarri Conner and seventh-round cornerback Nic Jones.

According to the salary-cap site Spotrac, Morris’ rookie deal — the only one of these three contracts that will be among the Chiefs’ 51 largest cap hits — will have a cap impact of $36,000 after the 51st-largest cap hit ($940,000) is subtracted from his $976,000 figure.

The cap hits of Thompson and Coburn’s contracts will each be less than the team’s 51st-highest, so offseason salary-cap rules prevent them from reducing the team’s cap space by themselves. But under Article 13, Section 6(b) of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players, the pro-rated portion of their signing bonuses ($68,000 and $44,000 respectively) count against the cap.

With a full complement of players on the 90-man roster, we now estimate that the team has $2.4 million in cap space — and will need about $1.5 million to sign their two remaining draft picks: defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and wide receiver Rashee Rice.