Nic Jones becomes second 2023 draft pick to sign Chiefs contract

According to a tweet from his agency, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Ball State cornerback Nic Jones to his rookie contract.

Congrats to our client @Showout_NJ on agreeing to a 4 year contract with KC chiefs — JL Sports (@JLSports3) May 16, 2023

Jones was selected in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to the salary-cap site Spotrac, his rookie deal is expected to count for $769,000 against the salary cap. Since that figure is less than Kansas City’s 51st-highest cap hit, offseason salary-cap rules prevent it from reducing the team’s cap space by itself. But under Article 13, Section 6(b) of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players, the pro-rated portion of his signing bonus (about $19,000) counts against the cap.

With a full complement of players on the 90-man roster, we now estimate that the team has $2.5 million in cap space — and will need about $1.6 million to sign the five remaining draft picks: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Rashee Rice, Wanya Morris, B.J. Thompson and Keondre Coburn.