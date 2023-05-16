Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes is wide-receiver proof

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is wide receiver-proof. They never fretted about letting JuJu Smith-Schuster walk in free agency, just as they never blinked when trading All-Pro Tyreek Hill the year prior. Yes, Travis Kelce is essentially a WR playing TE, but the fact they preferred to spend money up front, swapping in Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor for Orlando Brown Jr. at tackle, shows they (rightfully) trust their QB to elevate everyone else.

NFL Power Rankings 2023: 32-team poll after the NFL draft | ESPN

1. Kansas City Chiefs Post-FA ranking: 1 Most improved: Edge The Chiefs replaced veterans at or near the ends of their respective careers (Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap) with two much younger players (free agent Charles Omenihu and first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah) who have big potential. Omenihu and Anudike-Uzomah joins a group that already included former first-round pick George Karlaftis and Mike Danna to give the Chiefs depth at these positions. — Adam Teicher

The must-watch games on the NFL schedule? We pick one for all 32 teams | The Athletic

Buffalo Bills: at Chiefs, Week 14 The Bills have done a great job the last two years in the regular season of playing the Chiefs well enough to win. But there are two reasons this is the perpetual and ultimate barometer for the Bills. First, the Chiefs are the defending champions, and second, the Bills have yet to get farther than the Chiefs in a single postseason since coach Sean McDermott arrived in 2017. And in two of those postseasons, the Chiefs eliminated the Bills. With more offensive firepower in 2023, the Bills hope to make it three straight regular-season wins in Kansas City. — Joe Buscaglia

Chiefs Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2023 Season | Bleacher Report

Keondre Coburn, DT Anudike-Uzomah may not be the only rookie who positively impacts the Chiefs’ defensive line during the upcoming season. There’s also Keondre Coburn, a former Texas DT whose five years of college experience could allow for a smooth transition to the NFL. The 22-year-old didn’t get drafted until the sixth round, when Kansas City used the No. 194 overall pick on him. That could end up being a steal, because he has great athleticism to go along with his 6’2”, 332-pound frame. “Since I was a kid I knew that I could move with my size,” Coburn said, per John Dillon of Chiefs Wire. It’s possible the former Longhorn could get early opportunities in games for Kansas City, as he should get to rotate into the spot next to Chris Jones. Although Derrick Nnadi likely starts on the interior of the defensive line, Coburn has the potential to earn increased playing time if he gets off to a strong start.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders pick Drake Maye at No. 4; Marvin Harrison Jr. among 2 Ohio State WRs in top 10 -| CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Tyleik Williams DT OHIO STATE • SOPH • 6’3” / 318 LBS The Chiefs continue to spend first-round picks on the trenches on defense. This time it’s on the interior.

The most exciting offseason addition for every NFL team | Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs: Charles Omenihu, DE The losses of veteran pass rushers Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap could hurt the Chiefs defense, but they hope the more athletic Omenihu can help fans forget about the losses. The 25-year-old is set to see more snaps with his new team after recording 4.5 sacks with the 49ers last season.

Ex-Falcons, Colts QB Matt Ryan joins CBS Sports as analyst | ESPN

Ryan, released by the Colts in March after one season in Indianapolis, has joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst, the network said Monday. Ryan, who will turn 38 on Wednesday, will work as both a studio and game analyst across all CBS Sports platforms. But Ryan, in a Twitter post announcing his new role, stopped short of saying he’s done playing. He punctuated his message with a disclaimer: “P.S. — this is not a retirement post.”

Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh unlikely to sign with next squad before training camp | NFL.com

Suh gave no indication of who he’ll play for next, but made it known he’s certainly in no hurry to make a decision — or get back on the practice field. “I have no desire to be in a training camp,” Suh said Monday on NFL Total Access, where he’ll be appearing as a guest analyst through Thursday. “I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens I’ll be ready.”

Peacock will exclusively carry NFL playoff game | ESPN

The league and NBCUniversal announced Monday that the Saturday night game on wild-card weekend will be on Peacock. The Peacock exclusive game Jan. 13 will start at 8:15 or 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the markets of the two teams. It will also be available on mobile devices through the NFL+ package. It will be preceded by a late afternoon playoff game on NBC and Peacock that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Chiefs Schedule Release 2023: Another example of how today’s team drives NFL ratings

In his weekly “MMQB” column on Monday morning, Sports Illustrated writer Albert Breer shed a little light on the situation. While those networks don’t have ownership of those games anymore — creating a situation where the broadcast partners were competing for marquee games, rather than taking them away from one another — there are still minimums in place, so there’s a baseline of AFC games on CBS and NFC games on FOX. Even so, Breer seems to be suggesting that under the television deals now in place with the two networks, it’s not so much about which conference each network is carrying, but which teams are on their respective schedules. The NFL’s been coy about the minimums. But I can tell you that the minimums are set on a per-team basis — CBS is guaranteed a certain amount of games with each AFC team, and FOX is guaranteed a certain amount of games with each NFC team. And if you want to read the tea leaves here, the Chiefs and Cowboys would be on their own tier as far as desirability to the networks goes, [since] Kansas City has eight games on CBS, and Dallas has eight games on FOX.

Here's a crazy stat to kick off the week:



Patrick Mahomes already has the eighth-most postseason TD passes in NFL history (35). He only needs two to pass Big Ben, three to pass Drew Brees and six to pass Peyton Manning.



The dude has been a starter for five seasons. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) May 15, 2023

