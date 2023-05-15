Report: Chiefs sign another tryout player from rookie minicamp

According to his agency VMG Sports, former Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Boye-Doe, 23, was among the 51 tryout players the Chiefs hosted for their rookie minicamp the weekend before last. Checking in at six feet and 170 pounds, the Ghana-born corner appeared in 42 games (starting 35) over his four-year career with the Wildcats, collecting 74 tackles (56 solo, three for loss), 13 passes defended and a forced fumble. He was named an honorable mention to the coaches’ All-Big 12 team in his redshirt senior season.

He played his high school ball in Lawrence, Kansas under head coach Dirk Wedd, where he was a standout as both a defensive back and a wide receiver.

Boye-Doe had been scheduled to attend the Washington Commanders’ rookie minicamp over the weekend, but ultimately chose not to take part.

This signing pushes the Chiefs’ official roster to 91 players, so we should expect a corresponding roster cut when it is made official.