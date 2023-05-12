 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs 2023 preseason schedule announced

Kansas City will play two road games and one home game during the exhibition season.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns Set Number: X163794 TK1

While all of Thursday night’s attention was focused on the 272 regular-season games of the 2023 NFL schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs also announced their preseason schedule.

Since Kansas City (and the rest of the AFC’s teams) are playing nine home games and eight away games this season, we already knew they would play one exhibition game at home and two others on the road.

2023 Preseason Schedule

Wk
1		 TBA @Saints Caesars Superdome
New Orleans		 KSHB
TBA
Wk
2		 TBA @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 KSHB
TBA
Wk
3		 TBA Browns GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 KSHB
TBA

As you can see here, we don’t have all the information; the Chiefs have not yet given us the specific dates and times for the three preseason games against the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. We expect them to be played on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays in the second, third and fourth weekends of August.

The league is again expected to be idle on Labor Day weekend. The regular season will kick off with the Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

All of the preseason games will be broadcast on the Chiefs television network, which will again be centered on Kansas City’s KSHB/41.

