Chiefs 2023 preseason schedule announced

While all of Thursday night’s attention was focused on the 272 regular-season games of the 2023 NFL schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs also announced their preseason schedule.

Since Kansas City (and the rest of the AFC’s teams) are playing nine home games and eight away games this season, we already knew they would play one exhibition game at home and two others on the road.

2023 Preseason Schedule Wk

1 TBA @Saints Caesars Superdome

New Orleans KSHB

TBA Wk

2 TBA @Cardinals State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ KSHB

TBA Wk

3 TBA Browns GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City KSHB

TBA

As you can see here, we don’t have all the information; the Chiefs have not yet given us the specific dates and times for the three preseason games against the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. We expect them to be played on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays in the second, third and fourth weekends of August.

The league is again expected to be idle on Labor Day weekend. The regular season will kick off with the Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

All of the preseason games will be broadcast on the Chiefs television network, which will again be centered on Kansas City’s KSHB/41.