Arrowheadlines: It’s been suggested that Mike Danna could be on the chopping block

NFL veterans on chopping block after draft: K.J. Hamler, established Jets defender and more | CBS Sports

Michael Danna Cap savings if released: $2.7M pre-June 1 and post-June 1 Potential rookie replacement: Felix Anudike-Uzomah The Chiefs have now spent back-to-back first-round picks at the edge-rusher position — George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Of course, given their clear win-now status, Kansas City is much more likely to keep veteran pieces than let them go, and Danna has been a good soldier on outstanding Chiefs teams. But clearing close to $3M could be enticing for GM Brett Veach, and we can’t forget Kansas acquired Charles Omenihu this offseason. He’s an inside-out defensive lineman who’ll add more depth in the trenches. Despite Danna giving the Chiefs sound ROI on a fifth-round pick from 2020, the club has since added higher picks and spent at the defensive end spot in hopes of giving Chris Jones more help up front.

NFL schedule: Each AFC team’s win total projection for 2023 season | NFL.com

11.6 - Kansas City Chiefs AFC WEST CHAMPIONS It’s no secret that Andy Reid has had a ton of success coming off bye weeks during his career, but he’ll really have his hands full this season, as the Chiefs host the Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Fortunately for the Chiefs, their bye comes in Week 10, which corresponds to one of the best weeks to recharge. Kansas City has several other tests scattered throughout the calendar, including the Jags (Week 2), Jets (Week 4), Dolphins (Week 9), Bills (Week 14), Bengals (Week 17) and, of course, home-and-away matchups within the AFC West. It’s worth noting, though, that Kansas City currently doesn’t have any back-to-back games in which their win percentage projection is lower than 53.5%. A 55% win projection now is akin to 60% in August.

NFL schedule 2023 best matchups, winners, Super Bowl picks | ESPN

Eric Moody, fantasy and betting analyst: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, Week 4. Patrick Mahomes is coming off an impressive season, earning his second MVP award and a second Super Bowl ring. He’s clearly establishing himself as one of the all-time greats at the quarterback position. Meanwhile, the Jets have high hopes with Aaron Rodgers under center and fancy themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. What’s more intriguing? These two quarterbacks have never before faced off against each other.

Early 2023 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams: Strengths, weaknesses, rookies to watch and more | PFF

4. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Biggest strength in 2023: Patrick Mahomes No matter who Mahomes has as pass-catching options, he always seems to make it work. This was no truer than in 2022. Despite losing top receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Dolphins, Mahomes still put up an MVP season and won his second Super Bowl. Biggest weakness in 2023: Wide Receiver The Chiefs were already thin at wide receiver heading into the offseason, and now they’ve lost JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. For now, their top receiver is Marquez Valdes-Scantling. However, they do have several potential breakout candidates, such as Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross.

2023 NFL schedule: Why the NFL messed up best revenge game, ranking top 10 spite games of NFL season | CBS Sports

3. Dolphins at* Chiefs Week 9, 9:30 am, NFL Network (*Germany) This game should be No. 1 on this list but the NFL got greedy and put Tyreek Hill’s clearly overstated revenge game in Germany. He appeared on Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City and said he was prepped to drop the ✌️ on Arrowhead when he returned. So the NFL sent this game to ... Germany?!?! It’s a smart tactical move because tons of eyeballs from America will be on it and the NFL will goose an emerging market by putting an elite game in place here. I get all the reasons but this game should be in Arrowhead.

NFL Schedule Release 2023: Travel Mileage Totals for All 32 Teams Ahead of Reveal | Bleacher Report

Pretty much anyone with an understanding of how NFL teams are mapped out could tell you Seattle travels a ton every season. The Seahawks essentially have a corner of the United States entirely to themselves in the Pacific Northwest; Seattle’s closest road game next season will take place in San Francisco, which is about 800 miles south.

Seahawks will travel 31,600 miles this season, the most in the NFL, per @billsperos.



Here’s how much each team will travel prior to the NFL’s full schedule release Thursday. pic.twitter.com/GTz6CU3idh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

By contrast, the farthest distance any AFC North team travels is when Cincinnati and Baltimore take the 500-mile hike between their respective cities. It’s even more amusing to consider the Jacksonville Jaguars will travel across an ocean to an entirely different country twice and won’t come close to scratching the surface of the Seahawks’ travel time. Equally of little surprise are the San Francisco 49ers and two Los Angeles teams being among the most-traveled. The Miami Dolphins’ placement on the list is thanks in large part to their sojourn all the way to Germany to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL teams get creative for 2023 schedule release | NFL.com

The 2023 NFL schedule has officially been released in its entirety, meaning players, coaches and fans alike can now break out the sharpies and mark their calendars accordingly. Below is a compilation of the many creative ways teams participated in Thursday’s unveiling.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release.



: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Chiefs’ 2023 NFL Schedule: Head coach Andy Reid reacts

The Super Bowl Champion Chiefs will open the season on Thursday, September 7, against the Detroit Lions. Coming off of a 9-8 season, Detroit was a surprise showcase opponent for “Banner Night.” Reid does not take them lightly — particularly after pass rushers Aiden Hutchinson and James Houston combined for 17.5 sacks as rookies. Kansas City’s head coach knows it will be a solid early season test for an offensive line with new starters at both tackle positions. “Their offense is real good too,” Reid observed of the initial opponent. “I don’t want to slight that part of it. But their defense — they’re gritty and fast. We’ll have to be on our ‘A game.’ We signed a couple of tackles that we think are real good. That’ll be a good test for them.” A marquee home matchup against the Miami Dolphins was shockingly chosen for Kansas City’s first game in Germany in Week 9. Though former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not have a much-anticipated return to Arrowhead Stadium, Reid is excited to see his former player on foreign soil. “He’s a heck of a football player,” Reid said of Hill. “They’re well coached and we’ll have to really play well. We’re looking forward to going to Germany.”

