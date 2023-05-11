 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs open as 7-point favorites over the Lions in Week 1

The defending NFL Champions are favored to win on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead.

By John Dixon
NFL: SEP 29 Chiefs at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On September 7, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to open the 2023 NFL season on “Thursday Night Football.” Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 7-point favorite in the game.

These two teams last met in Week 4 of 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions as Kansas City collected a 34-30 win — its fourth straight victory on the way to a Super Bowl LIV triumph.

In 2022, the Chiefs finished 14-3 to enter the playoffs as the AFC’s No. 1 seed before advancing to (and winning) Super Bowl LVII. Under second-year head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions opened last season 1-6 before catching fire to finish 8-2. That stretch included two wins over the Green Bay Packers — one of them a Week 18 victory that knocked Green Bay out of the postseason.

