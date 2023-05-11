Chiefs to be one of six teams to play on Christmas Day

The offseason rumblings have pointed to the NFL hosting a tripleheader on Christmas Day on Monday, December 25 — with the rest of Week 16’s games occurring on Thursday and on Christmas Eve.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be part of that tripleheader, the league announced on Thursday morning, via its official Twitter account. The Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Noon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in the second game.

As can be seen from the graphic, the game will be simulcast on CBS (KCTV5) and Nickelodeon, which the league has been doing in some capacity since the 2021 season. The version of the game broadcast on Nickelodeon is designed to appeal to kids and families.

Looking at the rest of the schedule as it stands (at the time of this writing), playing on a Monday against the Raiders means short rest for the Chiefs for what is likely to be one of their most important games of the season — Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

At the time of this writing, several games have been leaked and reported. The NFL will release the schedule in its entirety Thursday night at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Who is spending Christmas morning at Arrowhead?