Chiefs 2023 Schedule: Everything we know

Here’s everything that’s been reported about the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 schedule:
Filed under:
- Stream
9 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jan 10, 2023, 12:31pm CST
Jan 10, 2023, 12:31pm CST
-
May 11
Chiefs open as 7-point favorites over the Lions in Week 1
The defending NFL Champions are favored to win on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead.
-
May 11
Chiefs to be one of six teams to play on Christmas Day
Kansas City hosts Las Vegas in the first game of a Christmas tripleheader.
-
May 11
Chiefs 2023 schedule release leaks and updates tracker
The NFL schedule will (officially) be released at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday. Stay tuned here for updates.
-
May 11
The Chiefs’ opening night opponent has been revealed, according to a report
Kansas City last played Detroit in 2019 — in a Week 4, 34-30 victory at Ford Field.
-
May 10
NFL sets date for Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship rematch
It’s a New Year’s Eve party at Arrowhead Stadium.
-
May 10
Chiefs’ opponent for 2023 game in Germany officially announced
There will be no "homecoming" for Tyreek Hill this season.
-
May 8
Peter King casts doubt on report about the Chiefs’ German games in 2023 and 2024
It had previously been reported that Kansas City would play German games in both this season and next season.
-
-
January 10
The Chiefs’ 2023 opponents look like they will be pretty average
We now know which teams Kansas City will play next season.