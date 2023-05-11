The 2023 NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May, 11, at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time — but a number of the Kansas City Chiefs’ games will leak out before the full schedule is officially released on Thursday night.

We’ll keep track of leaks we deem noteworthy right here (refresh throughout the day for additional updates).

Chiefs 2023 schedule leaks

Chiefs 2023 opponents

Home: Broncos, Raiders , Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Bengals , Lions , Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Packers , Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

NFL schedule release info