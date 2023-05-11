 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs 2023 schedule release leaks and updates tracker

The NFL schedule will (officially) be released at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday. Stay tuned here for updates.

AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May, 11, at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time — but a number of the Kansas City Chiefs’ games will leak out before the full schedule is officially released on Thursday night.

We’ll keep track of leaks we deem noteworthy right here (refresh throughout the day for additional updates).

Chiefs 2023 schedule leaks

Chiefs 2023 opponents

Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Bengals, Lions, Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

NFL schedule release info

  • Release time: 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time
  • How to watch: NFL Network | ESPN
  • Rapid reaction: The Arrowhead Pride Podcast Network will have its own reaction show posted late Thursday night into Friday morning (Subscribe on your platform here).

