The 2023 NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May, 11, at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time — but a number of the Kansas City Chiefs’ games will leak out before the full schedule is officially released on Thursday night.
We’ll keep track of leaks we deem noteworthy right here (refresh throughout the day for additional updates).
Chiefs 2023 schedule leaks
- Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions on opening night, Thursday, September 7, at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time, confirmed by NBC.
- Week 9: vs. Miami Dolphins in the “International Series” on Sunday, November 5 in Frankfurt, Germany, at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time, as announced by Chiefs.
- Week 13: at Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football” on Sunday, December 3 at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, per report.
- Week 16 vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day — Monday, December 25, at Noon Arrowhead Time, as announced by the NFL.
- Week 17: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve — Sunday, December 31 at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, as announced by Chiefs.
Chiefs 2023 opponents
Home: Broncos,
Raiders, Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Bengals, Lions, Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.
Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers,
Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
NFL schedule release info
- Release time: 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time
- How to watch: NFL Network | ESPN
- Rapid reaction: The Arrowhead Pride Podcast Network will have its own reaction show posted late Thursday night into Friday morning (Subscribe on your platform here).
