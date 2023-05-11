Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs will visit the White House after missing out in 2020

The latest

The team announced Wednesday it will be welcomed by President Joe Biden for a White House visit to commemorate the franchise’s third Super Bowl title. The Chiefs will be the first Super Bowl champions to visit the White House since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did so two years ago. The Los Angeles Rams didn’t make the trip last year. The Chiefs didn’t visit the White House after their Super Bowl LIV victory in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Jones would like for Frank Clark to re-sign with the Chiefs

Bring the Shark back.... Will post everyday until it's done! — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) May 10, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Miami Dolphins Game Should Boost German Economy (forbes.com)

Last year featured the first regular-season game ever played in Germany, and that Nov. 13 game — a 21-16 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks — had a total economic impact of 70.2 million euros for the city of Munich, according to a study by The Sports Consultancy Group. That included 32.2 million euros in direct spending, and NFL fans spent on average 333 euros per day in Munich during that weekend, which is significantly higher than the average Munich visitor typically spends (225 euros per day). Gameday merchandise sales at Munich’s Allianz Arena were the highest ever recorded for an NFL game outside of the United States. And this year’s first Germany game has an even more exciting matchup.

Ranking the 100 best 2023 NFL draft picks, steals, team fits | ESPN

79. Keondre Coburn, DT, Kansas City Chiefs (Pick 6-194) My pre-draft ranking: No. 128 There’s an opening next to Chris Jones on the interior. The Chiefs lost Khalen Saunders in free agency, and Derrick Nnadi has been unable to lock up the full-time job despite good rotational play. Coburn is a massive nose tackle with ascending pass-rush ability. As an almost 70-point value, don’t be surprised if he’s the next late-round pick that the Chiefs end up turning into a starter.

The most underrated player on all 32 NFL teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: G TREY SMITH 2022 PFF Grade: 72.3 Tough to find an “underrated” player on the most prolific offense in football, but Smith fits the mold. The second-year player out of Tennessee followed up 1,404 snaps with a 72.7 overall grade as a rookie with a 72.3 overall grade across 1,230 snaps in Year 2. Smith ranked 11th out of 60 guards who saw at least 600 snaps last season in overall grade and was one of just eight guards to have at least a 65.0 pass-blocking grade (68.4) and at least a 70.0 run-blocking grade (70.8).

Around the NFL

Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau Agrees to Saints Contract After Lymphoma Diagnosis | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Moreau’s agency, JL Sports, said the veteran tight end has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. Moureau announced in March he was stepping away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with the Saints. Appearing on the April 14 episode of Good Morning America, Moreau explained he received a positive prognosis from his doctors. “It’s at Stage 2, so it’s spread from the initial location. But it appears to be a slow spread, and we should be able to get rid of all of it,” he said.

Henry Ruggs III officially pleads guilty in fatal DUI case | ESPN

Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III pleaded guilty Wednesday in a 2021 drunken driving crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and her dog. Ruggs, 24, pleaded guilty in Clark County District Court to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He faces three to 10 years in a Nevada state prison. A judge set his sentencing for Aug. 9. Ruggs will remain under house arrest with alcohol and location electronic monitoring devices until then. Ruggs, dressed in a dark suit, spoke softly and was asked by Judge Jennifer Schwartz to speak up as he addressed the court. When asked to acknowledge details of the crash that resulted in Tina Tintor’s death, Ruggs responded, “Yes, Your Honor.”

2023 NFL All-Paid Team: Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Donald headline top earners by position | NFL.com

TE - Darren Waller New York Giants · 30 years old AVERAGE PER YEAR: $17 million It’s wild to consider that Las Vegas made Waller the NFL’s highest-paid tight end and then traded him away less than a year later, but the Raiders organization (particularly the offense) has seen major turnover this offseason. The team structured the contract with a way out, as the Raiders will carry just $660,000 in dead money on their 2023 cap after sending Waller to New York. Only Travis Kelce (79.8) and George Kittle (65.9) have averaged more receiving yards per game than Waller (65.3) since the former sixth-round pick became a full-time starter in 2019. Waller is an instant upgrade to a Daniel Jones and a Giants’ passing game, which sorely lacked a clear No. 1 pass catcher in 2022.

Prime Video to present Dolphins-Jets clash in first-ever NFL Black Friday game on Nov. 24 | NFL.com

In the first-ever NFL Black Friday game on Nov. 24, Prime Video will present a classic AFC East showdown between the new-look New York Jets, featuring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, and their longtime division rivals, the high-powered Miami Dolphins, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. Special Black Friday Football pre and postgame coverage will originate live and on-site from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. As previously announced, Prime Video will kick off the 2023 holiday season with an early present for NFL fans, providing free access to this unprecedented NFL event — even to those without a Prime membership.

NFL schedule release 2023: Chiefs hosting Dolphins Week 9 in Frankfurt, Germany

As the team noted in a tweet from its official account, the Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt. The game will be played in Week 9 — Sunday, Nov. 5 — at Frankfurt Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds for the game, with the Chiefs set as early 5.5-point favorites. This will be the first game that former Kansas City wideout Tyreek Hill will play against his former team. So when Hill chose to talk trash in early April, he had the venue wrong. “Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?” he said. “Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it, but guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.” Last week, there was a report that the team would play the Chicago Bears in Germany — but on Monday, NBC Sports’ Peter King reported that the Chiefs had specifically requested to play their home game against the Bears on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. King’s report turned out to

Couple Chiefs transactions from the wire



IN: DT Matt Dickerson, DT Chris Williams, DB Lamar Jackson

OUT: DB Martez Manuel waived, DT Byron Cowart cut



Dickerson is an undrafted free agent of the '18 class, spent time with Chiefs in camp last year. Williams and Jackson UDFA '20. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 10, 2023

